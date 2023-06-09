Best Pubs at Sea

Royal Caribbean's Ale & Anchor

Ships: Independence of the Seas

Why We Love It: You can't miss the Ale & Anchor with its prime position on the Royal Promenade and traditional swinging pub sign on "Indy". Outside you'll find seats and wrought-iron tables on the Royal Promenade -- a prime spot to people-watch -- along with a mural depicting the namesake ale and anchor. The leaded-glass frontispiece leads to an atmospheric interior with wooden floor, brown leather bar stools, long bar counter flanked by a wall lined with faux library books on one side and a large video screen on the other. The ambiance of an English pub is unmistakable -- no mean feat for an American cruise line. There's an extensive list of imported beers, many of which are craft beers, and ex-U.K. cruises feature draught Boddington's, Newcastle Brown, Strongbow cider and other favourites. As a place to unwind it's hard to beat, and in the evening there's a singer/guitarist who leads sing-a-longs. Many of the bar staff are real characters and have honed their skills in engaging passengers in fun pub contests.

