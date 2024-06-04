The 8 Best Ports in Italy to Visit on a Cruise

By some estimates, the ports of Italy handled a record of 13 million cruise passengers in 2023, making the country one of the most popular destinations for cruisers after the Caribbean. Italy serves as a pivotal hub for both Eastern and Western Mediterranean cruises with its central location in the Mediterranean, often calling at multiple Italian ports in a single itinerary.
The country is known for its beaches, picturesque towns, wineries, vast history and natural wonders. A cruise gives visitors the opportunity to explore multiple cities in just a few days, offering a great overview of the country without the hassle of driving or taking long train journeys.
But with so much to do and see, how do you decide on which Italy cruise ports to prioritize? Are they all close to major cities, or should you be mindful of which ones to call at? To make this decision easier, we have compiled a guide to the best eight major Italian port cities and what they offer to cruisers.
Rome is equal parts awe and chaos with its centuries-old ruins, charming piazzas and fascinating history. Narrow cobblestone streets leading to tiny squares covered in vines offer travelers a glimpse into life in 16th-century Rome, while expansive avenues showcase the stunning architectural wonders of ancient times amid the bustling traffic.
Those visiting Rome on a cruise ship will be calling at Civitavecchia, a port city about a one-hour drive from the city center. Although not the most convenient, the capital city’s inland location makes this the only option -- and Rome is a must-see destination, even if it requires spending part of your day commuting to and from the cruise port.
Train service is also available and can be faster than taking a taxi. Depending on where your cruise ship docks, you may be able to walk to the train station, but we suggest you save your energy for later and take a taxi. From Civitavecchia it will be 50 minutes to Roma Termini, the main train station in the city.
For those that have been to Rome before and want to take it easy, exploring this major Italian port city is a pleasant alternative. It lacks the irresistible charm and breathtaking architecture of the capital city, but Civitavecchia boasts a rich history dating back to the 1st Century BC, with many interesting landmarks within walking distance of the harbor.
Venice is perhaps the most sought after Italian cruise port, greeting its visitors with canals teeming with vaporettos and gondolas, bridges flowing into piazzas lined with centuries-old buildings, and traditional cafes serving strong espresso. While packed with landmarks and steeped in history, the center can be visited in one day, making it the perfect cruise port call.
Large cruise ships were banned from sailing through the historic center in late 2021 as an effort to curb pollution and overcrowding. This has forced cruise lines to find alternative ports in the area. Marghera, which is across the Venice Lagoon from the city center, is the closest and most convenient one. Buses and taxis run frequently between Marghera and Venice, as do vaporettos and ferries.
Only a handful of cruise lines, including Costa, MSC, Viking and Azamara, dock here, while the rest call at other cruise ports farther away. Royal Caribbean, for instance, has relocated to Ravenna, while P&O now calls at Trieste. Most offer shore excursions to Venice from those Italy cruise ports, but they can be up to two hours by car from the “City of Canals."
Livorno is the gateway to the province of Tuscany, which encompasses Italy must-sees such as Florence, Pisa and Lucca. Florence draws history enthusiasts with its gorgeous architecture and world-class museums; you’ll need a full day to explore it well. Shore excursions range from themed visits to walking tours around the city center.
Pisa, Lucca, Sienna and the Tuscan countryside -- including its many famed wineries -- can also be visited from Livorno. While some cruise lines also offer Cinque Terre as a shore excursion from this major Italian port city, La Spezia is a much better option for that, as it can take up to two hours to get from Livorno to the closest town in Cinque Terre.
Genoa, located in the northwestern end of the country, is the capital of the scenic Italian Riviera and one of the most important ports in Italy. Often overshadowed by the more popular Florence and Cinque Terre, the city itself is beautiful, with eye-catching palazzos and a historical background that goes back centuries.
Its city center, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the main attraction here, but nature lovers (and those traveling with children) will not want to miss the city’s aquarium, considered one of the best in Europe. Unlike other Italian ports, Port of Genoa is just a five- to 10-minute walk from major attractions. The area around the harbor is also known for its excellent restaurants.
Even though the city of Genoa is well worth a visit, it also offers easy access to other famous Italian Riviera towns, including Portofino, Santa Margherita and Camogli.
While the port of Naples might seem like the obvious choice when planning to visit the capital of Campania, some cruisers have described the experience as chaotic and stressful. Opting for Salerno offers cruisers the option to explore not only Naples but also the quaint towns along the Amalfi Coast, including Positano, Sorrento and Ravello. Visiting Pompeii is also as convenient from Salerno as it is from Naples.
Salerno also serves as a good launch pad for Capri, a popular island known for its relaxed atmosphere, rugged coastline dotted with colorful houses and villas, and stunning views. Direct ferries from Salerno to Capri make the journey between the island and mainland Italy in about 1.5 hours.
If you want to visit Naples, the train takes about 35 minutes and is just a short taxi ride from the port of Salerno. The same train also goes to Pompeii, though you’ll need to transfer at Nocera Inferiore.
The port of Messina, located directly across the Strait of Messina from mainland Italy, beats all other Sicilian cruise ports for travelers with Mount Etna and/or the beautiful town and beaches of Taormina on their bucket list. While Palermo and Catania get all the attention for their history and architecture, Messina is an excellent alternative for those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere or wishing to explore lesser-known areas.
Messina itself is a laid-back city set against the imposing backdrop of Mount Etna. The cathedral is worth a visit, as are the many viewpoints offering panoramic vistas of the impressive natural harbor, the surrounding mountains and mainland Italy, just a couple of miles away.
The port is conveniently located within easy walking distance of the city center, and a pleasant 10-minute walk from the train station providing access to Taormina and Catania.
Trieste is a city with a Mediterranean heart and a Central European feel, inspiring its description of “the least Italian of the ports of Italy.” Its Canal Grande may remind travelers of Venice, but if you look around, Italian palazzi sit alongside imposing Orthodox churches, and domed buildings and historic cafes reminiscent of Vienna.
Faro della Vittoria, an imposing 223-feet tall column serving as a lighthouse, dominates the skyline. Below it, the town stretches along the coastline. The port itself is just a few minutes’ walk from some of the town’s top attractions, including Unity Square, San Giusto Cathedral and several museums.
Although the temptation to book a shore excursion to Venice from Trieste may be strong, you will be spending a total of four hours on the bus, leaving you with just a couple of hours to explore the city. Alternatively, consider a combination of a half-day cruise along the Slovenian coast with a self-guided tour of Trieste’s city center.
Cagliari, which is the capital city of Sardinia, may not be the first destination that springs to mind when planning a cruise to Italy, it serves as the gateway to some of the country’s finest beaches. Whether you are looking to have some fun in the sun or simply want to take a break during your port-intensive Western Mediterranean cruise, Cagliari will not disappoint.
Cagliari offers even more than just beaches, too. It's home to a beautiful Medieval quarter, excellent museums, fabulous restaurants and an array of historical sites -- all just a short stroll from the cruise port. Thanks to its hilltop location, the city boasts stunning panoramic views of the island and the Mediterranean.