The 8 Best Ports in Italy to Visit on a Cruise

By some estimates, the ports of Italy handled a record of 13 million cruise passengers in 2023, making the country one of the most popular destinations for cruisers after the Caribbean. Italy serves as a pivotal hub for both Eastern and Western Mediterranean cruises with its central location in the Mediterranean, often calling at multiple Italian ports in a single itinerary.

The country is known for its beaches, picturesque towns, wineries, vast history and natural wonders. A cruise gives visitors the opportunity to explore multiple cities in just a few days, offering a great overview of the country without the hassle of driving or taking long train journeys.

But with so much to do and see, how do you decide on which Italy cruise ports to prioritize? Are they all close to major cities, or should you be mindful of which ones to call at? To make this decision easier, we have compiled a guide to the best eight major Italian port cities and what they offer to cruisers.