Autumn cruising can bring with it some of the best and most beautiful itineraries, including fall foliage cruises. A fall foliage cruise around Canada and New England is simply breathtaking, and many cruise lines offer a chance to do some leaf-peeping.

If you catch the season just right, you’ll sail by forests with trees at the peak of their fall color change: deep reds, blaze oranges and bright yellows.

While you’ll see plenty of nature’s majesty from the ship, fall color cruises put travelers in the heart of some of the most scenic spots in New England and Canada, promising picturesque ports that are easy to explore.

If you're taking an autumn foliage cruise, chances are you’ll visit at least one of the following ports. Here’s are nine of the best ports on a New England and Canada cruise for witnessing the most vibrant leaves.