1. Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas: Raves, Silent Discos and Larger-Than-Life Entertainment

The Rezolution Dance Party aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Your party paradise awaits onboard one of Royal Caribbean's latest Oasis-class ships. Dubbed “The Biggest Weekend Ever,” Utopia of the Seas is the poster child for party cruise ships.

Larger than other traditional party cruise ships, it’s built to cater to each of its 5,668 passengers every last whim on its three- to four-day sailings to the Bahamas.

From silent discos to themed events to a Vegas-style daytime pool to frat-inspired parties, the ship makes the most of the extra square footage by providing guests with enough room to dance, drink and be merry. Utopia of the Seas is also home to Royal Caribbean’s popular Aquatheater, with a new high-flying “Aqua80Too” program that includes swimmers, acrobats, tightrope walkers and divers.

Cruisers have more than 40 different bar and dining options onboard, and even the tamer venues stay open until one or two a.m. Venture out to explore the party ship's 23 bars and lounges, including the Pesky Parrot, Bell and Barley Pub, Cantina Fresca, and The Lime and Coconut.

During an extended weekend, you can pull up at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, for a moment of respite or find your zen at Chill Island. The popular cruise line’s private island is also home to many beach and pool bars for those who want to keep the party going.

Signature drinks on Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas: Order The Lime and Coconut to get in sync with your relaxed vacation vibes. The mix includes lime juice, guava syrup, coconut syrup, coconut milk and Malibu coconut rum.