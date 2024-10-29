For a growing number of people, long weekends are a great excuse to leave their troubles behind at the shore and enjoy the ultimate party weekend onboard the best cruise ships.
Not only do short cruises leaving from U.S. ports tend to be budget-friendly, but they also appeal to anyone looking for an easy way to escape the grind and let loose while still getting back to work Monday (or maybe Tuesday).
We researched three-, four- and five-night cruises leaving from U.S. ports in Florida, Texas and California with top-rated cruise lines to come up with this list of the nine best party cruise ships.
The Rezolution Dance Party aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Your party paradise awaits onboard one of Royal Caribbean's latest Oasis-class ships. Dubbed “The Biggest Weekend Ever,” Utopia of the Seas is the poster child for party cruise ships.
Larger than other traditional party cruise ships, it’s built to cater to each of its 5,668 passengers every last whim on its three- to four-day sailings to the Bahamas.
From silent discos to themed events to a Vegas-style daytime pool to frat-inspired parties, the ship makes the most of the extra square footage by providing guests with enough room to dance, drink and be merry. Utopia of the Seas is also home to Royal Caribbean’s popular Aquatheater, with a new high-flying “Aqua80Too” program that includes swimmers, acrobats, tightrope walkers and divers.
Cruisers have more than 40 different bar and dining options onboard, and even the tamer venues stay open until one or two a.m. Venture out to explore the party ship's 23 bars and lounges, including the Pesky Parrot, Bell and Barley Pub, Cantina Fresca, and The Lime and Coconut.
During an extended weekend, you can pull up at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, for a moment of respite or find your zen at Chill Island. The popular cruise line’s private island is also home to many beach and pool bars for those who want to keep the party going.
Signature drinks on Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas: Order The Lime and Coconut to get in sync with your relaxed vacation vibes. The mix includes lime juice, guava syrup, coconut syrup, coconut milk and Malibu coconut rum.
Scarlet Night on Resilient Lady in Sydney (Image: Honida Beram)
The quintessential cool party cruise, adults-only sailings on Virgin's Scarlet Lady promise legendary musical entertainment. High-profile artists like Mark Ronson and Diplo started to join some of the voyages starting in 2020, which include stops at Virgin's private island resort in Bimini.
There's an onboard tattoo studio, high-octane shows, dance clubs and "Scarlet Night," which is billed as the "party to end all parties" (bring your red attire).
Signature drinks on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady: Try the Yasss Queen (a Champagne cocktail with citrus bitters, hibiscus and ginger) or the Rizzle Dizzle CBD (a cocktail with gin, elderflower and black pepper).
Glow Party on Norwegian Breakaway (Photo: NCL)
Featuring a 17-degree Fahrenheit ice bar, Norwegian Breakaway features some of the coolest drinking establishments at sea. Other fun spaces include Syd Norman's Pour House (including live rock band performances) and Bliss Ultra Lounge, with a spacious, glassy dance floor just begging for you to showcase your best moves.
Don your best white duds, grab a light stick and head to the ship's legendary adults-only White Hot Party known as H2Glow at Spice H2O, a space just for grown-ups both day and night.
Signature drink on Norwegian Breakaway: The Rebellious Fish: passion fruit liqueur, orange vodka, orange liqueur, orange juice and sparkling wine garnished with fresh berries.
Margaritaville at Sea sailaway (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, previously known as Grand Classica, offers two-, three- and four-night Bahamas itineraries throughout the week, year-round -- the perfect weekend getaway.
These cruises tend to appeal to travelers who are 20- and 30-somethings and Florida locals. Take a long weekend and extend your stay with an all-inclusive package at a resort (including unlimited food, drinks and resort activities) for a mid-cruise land-based stay.
The ship offers a half-dozen bars that stay open until the wee hours, slinging tropical drinks like specialty mojitos, plus nightclubs that start the party early (starting at 6 p.m.) with dance-friendly tunes.
The line is also known for booking big musical acts throughout the year, such as the Marshall Tucker Band, KT Tunstall and Tito Puente Jr. Be sure to check the entertainment schedule in advance.
Signature drinks on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise: The Encore, a vodka-based cocktail with lime juice, basil, ginger and cucumber; acai caipirinhas; and lychee martinis.
Liquid Dancers on Carnival Breeze (Photo: Carnival)
Whether you’re in need of a short weekend getaway or a weeklong fun-packed vacation, Carnival Breeze sailings from Galveston have you covered. Breeze’s sailings bring the party to Cozumel, where cruisers can get off and explore the city and nearby areas -- or simply swim in crystal-clear waters.
Value-priced, shorter sailings earn this ship plenty of repeat customers among young party-seekers and families looking to escape the grind of life in Texas. Comedy shows and an adults-only sun deck are draws, along with Breeze’s bars and lounges (including the super popular Alchemy Bar).
Spend the night bar hopping or opt for a quieter evening sipping your favorite beverage at the PianoBar for an absorbing late-night concert. Or spend an evening at the casino's blackjack tables or slot machines.
Signature drinks on Carnival Breeze: Sip on ThirstyFrog Red (Carnival's private label beer) or the Ting mojito.
The Main Pool on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Independence of the Seas offers cruisers seeking the party life with short-but-sweet jaunts of three- to five-night itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas. Head to warmer waters to enjoy a short getaway with some itineraries stopping at Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay, Bahamas.
Eight bars and lounges, plus 10 pools and hot tubs (including an adults-only Solarium) are among some of the amenities to help you unwind on board. If you're feeling a bit more active, take your partner for a spin salsa dancing at Boleros, win prizes at Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade or get soaked on FlowRider.
Visit the Royal Promenade for nightly parties with a range of themes, from Rock Britannica to a DreamWorks character parade.
Signature drinks on Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas: Try the Lava Flow, Royal Caribbean's signature piña colada streaked with strawberry and rum.
America Rocks show on Carnival Cruise Line (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
If you love to brunch, then you need to try the at-sea version with Carnival's Seaday Brunch, filled with all your favorite brunch bites and drinks. Carnival Liberty is a Conquest-class ship with a ton of room for fun -- from brunch and beyond.
It features the RedFrog Rum Bar which has rum drinks available by the pitcher and their signature beer, ThirstyFrog Red. Carnival’s signature RedFrog Rum Bar is now poolside, so you can catch some sun during your quick getaway.
If you’re wondering which Carnival ship bar is the best, you may be drawn to Liberty’s Alchemy Bar, Martini Tasting, Piano Bar or BlueIguana Tequila Bar.
If you prefer to keep up with weekend sports games while you party on your next cruise, head on over to SkyBox Sports Bar. They’ll serve up your favorite drafts while you kick back, relax and enjoy the game.
Carnival Liberty cruises are currently longer than one weekend away. Most sailings have seven- or six-day itineraries so you truly let loose before heading home again.
Signature drinks on Carnival Liberty: Order a round of beer or margaritas for your group at RedFrog Rum Bar with the 101-ounce "The Frog Likes to Share" tube, pitchers or yards.
Flower Glory Party on MSC Divina (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Cruisers can party all weekend on MSC’s three- and four-night sailings to the Bahamas on MSC Divina. Popular for its variety of party venues and themed events, it’s a great way to spend a weekend-long vacation.
The party cruise ship's interior is inspired by the “golden age of cruise lines” and is swathed in elegant decor. Modern comforts and technology enhance the onboard experience. Divina is home to “get-together” events like its Solo Guests Cocktail Party, LGBTQIAP+ Get-Together and Veterans Get-Together.
Guests can choose from 17 themed spaces, including a jazz bar, sports bar, Italian lounge, poolside bar and the casino. While MSC’s Divina isn’t the loudest party cruise on the high seas, it certainly offers the perfect balance of partying and relaxation.
Signature drinks on MSC Divina: The MSC Signature Martini, a vodka cocktail with Disaronno Amaretto, Licor 43, and lemon peel.
Main atrium on Carnival Radiance ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)
Carnival Radiance offers those seeking a party cruise sailing from Los Angeles to Mexico with three-, four-, and five-day itineraries. Carnival ships are popular for their free-wheeling, fun-loving atmosphere and Carnival Radiance is no exception.
Start the morning at the Serenity Adults-Only Spa or Cloud 9 Spa for some extra TLC before a late night of drinks and dancing. Enjoy a laugh-out-loud comedy routine at the Punchliner Comedy Club in the evening or visit popular bars and lounges like the Alchemy Bar or the PianoBar.
Join Carnival’s evening “Mega Deck Party,” which is featured once a sailing, for a festive party for all ages on the Lido Deck. Deck parties include a DJ, entertainment staff, giveaways, games, line dances and more.
Signature drinks on Carnival Radiance: Order the Cucumber Sunrise for a light and refreshing start to the evening’s festivities. The cocktail includes Belvedere Vodka, watermelon nectar, orange juice, lime juice and muddled cucumber.