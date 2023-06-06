Best Non-Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Snorkeling and Diving

Europe

The Azores and the Canary Islands

These two clusters of islands are often stopovers on transatlantic cruises: the Azores are an autonomous region of Portugal, and the Canary Islands are an autonomous community of Spain. Both regions have ample opportunities for snorkeling and scuba diving in Europe's Atlantic Ocean on a cruise. Ports might include Ponta Delgada, Horta or Praia da Vitoria in the Azores, and Arrecife, Las Palmas and Tenerife in the Canary Islands. Expect water temperatures in the mid 60-degree range in the winter months and the 70s in the summer.

Most ships do not offer diving or snorkeling excursions, but you can set up independent adventures with dive shops or tour operators in port. Boat trips specifically for snorkelers are available in both areas, and beach snorkeling is possible around rocky outcroppings if you bring your own equipment. Tours for snorkeling with wild dolphins are available in Ponta Delgado.

Diving in the Azores is easy to arrange in all three ports of call, with scuba centers located near the ports offering boat trips and rental gear. Shark diving expeditions are available in Horta. In the Canary Islands, dive shops are located near the ports of Arrecife and Las Palmas. Tenerife also has diving opportunities, but most dive centers are more than 20 miles from the cruise port, making it more difficult to set up a dive without a rental car.

What You Might See: Look for whales, dolphins, manta rays, stingrays, large groupers and tropical fish like parrotfish, garden eels and puffer fish, typical of the Atlantic.

Greek Islands

In the Greek islands throughout the Aegean Sea, cruisers often overlook diving and snorkeling as a port activity. Islands to consider for such water-based outings include Mykonos, Crete and Santorini. Water temperatures are in the upper 70s during most of the cruise season.

During the warm months, many cruises offer excursions that combine snorkeling with sailing, kayaking or a beach break. If you bring your own equipment, reasonably good snorkeling is possible from almost any beach.

Some ships offer scuba excursions, but regardless, dive shops are located near the cruise ports on all three of these islands. You might be asked to arrange your own transportation to the dive shops, but in many cases, they will provide port pick-ups.

What You Might See: Don't expect large numbers of colorful fish. The beauty of these volcanic islands extends beneath the water, so expect rocky structures with small schools of fish in crystal clear water.

Croatia

Snorkeling and diving are popular pastimes for European vacationers in Croatia. With some advance planning, the ports of Zadar, Split and Dubrovnik are ideal for underwater exploration during the summer months. Expect water temperatures in the mid-70s throughout most of the summer.

Snorkeling is possible from the pebbly beaches of the Croatian coast. Some ships will include snorkeling in beach break or water sports excursions, but with your own gear, you can explore from almost any beach on your own. It is worth noting that beaches in Croatia are not generally sandy, but a mix of small and medium pebbles, so water shoes are advisable for beach entries. There might also be steps required to access the water from a seawall, particularly in Zadar.

Dive operators are abundant in these three ports, making it simple to schedule a dive for your cruise stop if an excursion is not available through your ship. Boats will likely take you beyond the port into the myriad islands lining the Croatian coast.

What You Might See: The multicolored pebbles and stones of the shoreline continue into the water, creating a kaleidoscope of colors reflecting through the clear water. You might also see colorful coral, small fish, octopus and urchins. There are rocky cliffs and even wrecks for divers to explore.

Additional European ports to consider include Elba, Portofino, Sardinia and Nice.