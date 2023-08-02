Caribbean Cruise in January or February: Clear Skies and Perfect Temperatures

Cruise ship in the Caribbean (Photo: NAPA/Shutterstock.com)

January and February are two of the best months to cruise the Caribbean for those who need a break from gray, wet winter weather. You'll also find the some of the most diverse cruise lengths and itineraries throughout the region in January and February.

What do Caribbean cruises cost in January and February?

Caribbean cruises in January and February can be extremely budget friendly, with sailings available from $50 per person, per night.

What is Caribbean weather like in January and February?

February just might be the best time of year to cruise the Caribbean, as blue skies and warm temperatures are the norm throughout the region. You can expect highs in the mid-80s in the Southern Caribbean, with lows typically no cooler than the mid-60s in more northern destinations like the Bahamas or Puerto Rico.

Water temperatures in the Caribbean can be cool in January and February, depending on how exposed your destination is to the chilly waters of the open Atlantic. The occasional winter storm and breezy conditions can make waters a bit rougher in January and February as well.

Things to Do in January and February in the Caribbean

Carnival, like Mardi Gras, is celebrated across many Caribbean islands on Ash Wednesday. That typically falls in February, but depending on the year it could be in March. Check your calendar. (It's also worth noting that some islands celebrate Carnival during other times of year.)