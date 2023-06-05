Best Middle East Shore Excursions

Dubai

The Frame

Dubai's newest attraction, the Dubai Frame, is exactly that -- a mammoth, gold picture frame structure, 492 feet high, towering over the green Zabeel Park. Opened in 2018, the sole purpose of the Frame is to provide yet another view of the city, and while the attraction is sheer gimmickry, it's a lot of fun. The Frame is supposed to be a link between old and new, with views to the Dubai Creek and souks of Old Dubai to the north, and the shimmering high-rises of "new" Dubai to the south (although in reality, pretty much all of Dubai looks new nowadays).

For a nominal fee, visitors walk in through an exhibition of past Dubai, once an unrecognizably sleepy pearl-fishing village alongside a creek. Then, whizz 48 floors up in an elevator to the "Bridge," the top edge of the frame, for the view and, if you dare, 305 feet of transparent floor, which takes some getting used to. Before the exit, there's an exhibition of future Dubai, a vision of 2050, with cars flying between the skyscrapers.

Visit the QE2

The much-loved cruise liner, Cunard's former Queen Elizabeth 2 (known as the QE2), is now a smart hotel and function venue, a five-minute taxi ride from the cruise terminals. It's not sold as an excursion, but most cruise lines sell tickets for the guided tour -- if they don't, there's a ticket booth in the Port Rashid terminals.

QE2's new owner, a subsidiary of the Dubai government, has done an impressive and sensitive job renovating the iconic liner, keeping much of its heritage intact. Fans should not be disappointed.

You'll go in small groups through the public areas, starting at a new exhibition space on the dock, full of QE2 artifacts and memorabilia, before boarding and visiting the Chart Room, the Queens Grill and the Golden Lion Pub.

Tickets cost nearly $50 per person, but about 60 percent of the fee can be used toward food and drink. The revamped Lido does a stupendous Middle Eastern lunch buffet, so it's worth it.

At the Top, Burj Khalifa

All cruise lines offer an excursion that whizzes you to the observation deck at the top of the world's tallest building. Entrance tickets are timed, so make sure you get a tour that will have you on the 124th floor for sunset.

The views extend for miles: toward The Palm development, you'll see the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel and the splotches of sand that will one day make up The World, another lavish offshore residential project, this one in the shape of a world map. Looking north, you can see the skyscrapers of Sharjah, the next Emirate along and to the east, the dusty desert.

After time at the top, hang around the musical fountains at the base to see the spectacular shows every 30 minutes, when the fountains "dance" to opera and power ballads. There's a great atmosphere here; the area is packed with bars and restaurants and buzzing with families after sunset. If your ship is in port for the evening, it's worth ducking out to spend a few hours here; try some local food and get a taxi back to the ship.

Dune Bashing

Who needs a roller coaster? Screaming up to the top of a curve of sand dune in a Land Cruiser, teetering on the top and then plummeting down the other side -- skidding sideways, plumes of sand flying -- is a real thrill. Desert safaris are offered from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi by all cruise lines and local operators. Excursions from each place are equally exhilarating, and different.

From Dubai, you'll see a lot of other vehicles, but there's room for everybody -- and the desert is beautiful here, the sand in ever-changing hues of red and ochre. In the desert outside Abu Dhabi, there's more of a sense of isolation as you "bash" over miles of rippling dunes. Trips from either port include a visit to a camel farm in the desert, where you can see mothers and calves and learn about camel husbandry.

You don't drive yourself on these tours -- the drivers have undergone several months of training -- but this doesn't diminish the thrills. Take your GoPro on a stick for great footage. And accept the fact that you might get stuck in a drift of sand and need a tow; it's not for the faint-hearted.

Barbecue Under the Stars

You can do daytime dune bashing, usually billed as a "Desert Safari," but cruise lines also offer a late-afternoon excursion from Dubai, bouncing across the dunes for an hour or so and ending at a desert camp where you can try camel riding and sandboarding, get a henna tattoo, smoke a shisha pipe and enjoy an extremely impressive belly dance and fire dance display.

An excellent barbecue dinner is included and there's a cash bar. Sunset in the desert is a magical experience, especially when the camels head off home over the top of a dune, silhouetted against the glowing sky.

Posh Afternoon Tea

Several of the most opulent hotels in the region offer high tea, among them Dubai's Burj Al Arab, the Emirates Palace. (You'll find tea service at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi and the Al Bustan Palace outside Muscat, as well.) The attraction of this tour is the lavish interiors of the hotels, so over-the-top that they're tourist attractions in themselves, all splashing fountains, gleaming marble and gold fittings.

Each offering is slightly different. At the Etihad Towers, for example, tea is on the 74th floor, while at the Burj Al Arab, it's in a private room. At the Emirates Palace, you dine in the vast, chandeliered lobby. Here, you can expect tiny iced cakes adorned with gold leaf, with miniature chocolate hotel logos and the daintiest of sandwiches. Best of all is the gold cappuccino (at extra cost), a logo-ed coffee sprinkled with more gold leaf. It's not often you get to sip actual gold.