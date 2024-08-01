8 Best Mediterranean Excursions for Families on a Cruise

Families are taking to the high seas more often than not to take on Europe, and it's easy to see why. Cruising Europe instead of taking land-based tours makes the trek far easier and more convenient. Families are also able to enjoy several ports without the hassle of hectic days packing and unpacking, then bouncing from city to city.

The advantages for families don't stop there. Crewmembers pamper and dote on kids onboard, while port excursions provide the opportunity to explore new cultures and experiences together. Above all, cruise ships provide a comfortable, convenient home base for families to return to after days filled with adventure.

The Mediterranean is a historical and cultural treasure trove, with many of the stops that adults find intriguing -- from Roman ruins to Renaissance palaces -- serving as exciting playgrounds for kids. And most of the major cruise lines -- including Carnival, Disney, Holland America, Princess and Royal Caribbean -- offer compelling itineraries in the region.

We've taken a look at ship-sponsored shore excursions in almost a dozen ports, from Rome and Naples to Athens and Dubrovnik, guaranteed to captivate kids as well as parents and grandparents. Below are our eight favorite cruise shore excursions in the Mediterranean for families, plus tips for what to look for when you’re choosing an excursion with kids.