8 Best Mediterranean Excursions for Families on a Cruise

Families are taking to the high seas more often than not to take on Europe, and it's easy to see why. Cruising Europe instead of taking land-based tours makes the trek far easier and more convenient. Families are also able to enjoy several ports without the hassle of hectic days packing and unpacking, then bouncing from city to city.
The advantages for families don't stop there. Crewmembers pamper and dote on kids onboard, while port excursions provide the opportunity to explore new cultures and experiences together. Above all, cruise ships provide a comfortable, convenient home base for families to return to after days filled with adventure.
The Mediterranean is a historical and cultural treasure trove, with many of the stops that adults find intriguing -- from Roman ruins to Renaissance palaces -- serving as exciting playgrounds for kids. And most of the major cruise lines -- including Carnival, Disney, Holland America, Princess and Royal Caribbean -- offer compelling itineraries in the region.
We've taken a look at ship-sponsored shore excursions in almost a dozen ports, from Rome and Naples to Athens and Dubrovnik, guaranteed to captivate kids as well as parents and grandparents. Below are our eight favorite cruise shore excursions in the Mediterranean for families, plus tips for what to look for when you’re choosing an excursion with kids.
The Acropolis is a must-see when in Athens, and at the top of countless bucket lists. But the climb to the top -- especially in Greece’s summer heat, and among throngs of fellow tourists -- can be tough for little ones. The Acropolis 3D Virtual Tour helps to bring the journey to life while keeping kids enthralled (and even distracted) with take-along tablets. These tablets hold an app which virtually “reconstructs” the structures as they once were, thousands of years ago, as you walk by their remains in real life.
The app even includes statues and structures that no longer exist, plus a peek at what the inside of what still stands looked like so long ago. After the tour, head to the Plaka district for a traditional meal and some time to shop for local wares.
Take a ride to the Spanish Village, which was first built for the 1929 International Exhibition, and still stands today as an open-air museum. Visitors can discover two dozen artisans, shops and restaurants with a designated guide. Afterwards, the destination will come to life through a fun treasure hunt for the whole family.
Your guide hands out a backpack per team that's filled with all the necessities, then you can work together to follow clues leading you through the village, meeting artisans of all kinds -- from those who specialize in leather and ceramics, to glass-blowing and basket-making.
As a reward for your hard work, you’ll end the treasure hunt with a souvenir from one of the artisans, then receive a bit of free time to explore even further.
Take in the beauty of Dubrovnik from every angle with an excursion that provides views of the medieval city from land, sea and air. Start the Riviera Cruise & Old Town Highlights with a Cable Car excursion on a picturesque boat ride along Dubrovnik’s coastline and city walls, then disembark in Old Town for a walking tour of the popular city.
Highlights for your walking tour will likely include Onofrio’s Fountain and the Dominican Monastery. The tour is considered “moderate,” in terms of its activity level -- with about a mile walk, in total -- so it’s important to take that into account when deciding whether it’s a good fit for your group. Kids will love the final step of hopping aboard a cable car to ride to the top of Mount Srd and take in the breathtaking views of the city below.
All aboard the sweet Le Petit Train, an open-air train that takes guests on a guided tour from Marseille’s Old Port. Kids will likely adore boarding this quaint train and sightseeing from it, as passengers take a narrated ride through some of the city’s most treasured attractions along with picturesque views the region is known for.
They really did save the best for last on this train ride, as the final attraction is the famed Notre Dame de la Garde Basilica, perched high enough for incredible views of the city. And if you’re up for the challenge, you can climb the 40 steps for a look inside the basilica. The tour ends with free time to explore the shops of Old Port on your own -- though note that shops are closed on Sundays.
If you’re looking for a destination specifically for its beaches, Mykonos (or even Chania, another Greek port) would be a great fit. While the destination is known as a hotspot for partygoers, there’s plenty more to the island than that, even for families.
Beach transfers will take you from the ship to a beach or beach club for a day. Be sure to research which beach you’ll be visiting on your excursion, just to be sure it meets your expectations in terms of vibe (there will likely be a few different options to choose from).
Views are spectacular and it’s a perfect way for the kids to enjoy a more laid back day, spent in one place. Look for a tour that includes things like a lounger and umbrella, plus a lunch of some sort, so all you have to do is show up and enjoy.
When visiting the birthplace of modern pizza, tasting the local delicacy is a must -- but making it yourself could make that experience even better.
Roll up your sleeves and learn (and taste) pizza from the best. This tour in Naples (or Napoli) combines an educational and picturesque stroll through city highlights, from the historic fortress, Castel Nuovo, to the San Carlo Theatre, the world’s oldest working opera house.
After touring the city, families can join a hands-on cooking class to learn the secrets to making the city’s famed Neapolitan pizza, and kids will get a kick out of tasting their masterpieces straight from the oven. The excursion ends with some additional free time to explore the city before returning to your ship.
There’s plenty to explore in Rome’s city center, but long tours and extended walking in Italy’s heat can sometimes be a bit much for younger travelers. To experience the city center a bit more easily with little ones in tow, hop aboard a golf cart to whisk you past all of the highlights, from the Colosseum to the Arch of Constantine and Circus Maximus.
Take in the city’s multitude of historical hotspots, and younger travelers will love exploring with the wind in their hair in an exciting mode of transportation. And a visit to Rome isn’t complete without a stop for gelato, which is part of the adventure.
Note that each golf cart holds four guests, and most shops are closed on Sundays (with the exception of souvenir shops).
Enjoy a picture-perfect day in Santorini aboard a catamaran, sailing through the Caldera of Santorini, which formed over 3,000 years ago after an enormous volcanic eruption. Kids will revel in taking in the sights by boat, and will have the chance to stop at hot springs and swim in a gorgeous private bay.
While aboard, families can indulge in a barbeque of delicious local Greek flavors, then hop off the boat for some free time in a local town.