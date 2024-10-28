Teen hangouts with "mocktail" bars, hip gaming stations, Lego Family Zones and DJ training? Padded play spaces for crawlers? Mickey Mouse, Dr. Seuss and Star Wars? And all while on vacation? If your family is saying "yes, please" to all of the above, then you'll want to check out the best kids clubs on cruises.
Our favorite cruise lines are working hard to keep your kids entertained on board, and kids clubs, which are incredible play spaces for children between 6 months and 17 years are bound to "wow" you and them alike. Here are the six best kids clubs on cruises.
Royal Caribbean's Adventure Ocean (Photo: Cruise Critic)
While all Royal Caribbean kids clubs are incredible, Oasis- and Icon-class ships top them all with roughly 28,700 square feet per ship dedicated to children's facilities. Adventure Ocean youth programs are available for kids and teens, 6 months to 17 years old.
From teen lounges, AO Babies, AO Juniors and AO Kids, the Adventure Ocean team hosts games, events and cruise activities for kids that occur all over the ship and throughout the day (and into the evening, too -- you might have trouble getting your kids to hang out with you, there’s so much to do). The age groups are easily defined, too, between AO Aquanauts (for ages 3 to 5), AO Explorers (for ages 6 to 8) and AO Voyagers (for ages 9 to 11).
Adventure Ocean's top-deck hub includes play spaces for the different age groups, indoor and outdoor lounge areas on many ships for teens, a nursery for babies and toddlers, hangouts for teens and tweens, a video arcade, a science lab and a theater. A packed programme of fun activities keep the little ones happy, while DJ classes and plenty of video games appeal to the harder-to-please teen set.
Royal Ships with Adventure Ocean: All Royal Caribbean ships offer Adventure Ocean, but some of the biggest and best AO clubs in the fleet are onboard ships like Icon of the Seas, Utopia of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas and Liberty of the Seas.
Norwegian Breakaway's Splash Academy (Photo: Cruise Critic)
A two-deck kids club and an industrial-chic teen center make the youth facilities on Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway among the best in the fleet. The Splash Academy play areas are colorful and versatile, and they host everything from arts and crafts to fashion shows and pirate nights.
A soft play area for babies and toddlers provides parents with a safe place to get on the floor with the little ones. Teens can do their thing at Entourage, which features a video jukebox, dance floor, foosball table, gaming station and DJ emulator.
Norwegian excels with its interest-based stations for various age groups ranging from “Creative & Chill,” “Gaming” and “Younger Ones’ Choice.” There’s also a soft play area for babies and toddlers called Guppies Open Play. Recently added onboard Norwegian Viva, Entourage offers a dedicated space for teens to meet and hang out with their peers.
Norwegian Ships with Kids Club: Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway.
Andy’s Room on Disney Magic (Photo: Disney)
All of Disney Cruise Line's kids clubs are slightly different, but each offers imaginative play spaces and hangouts for kids of all ages. When Disney Wish set sail in 2022, innovation went through the roof with new Oceaneer Club spaces including Star Wars: Cargo Bay, Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, Fairytale Hall and Mickey and Minnie’s Captain’s Deck (the latter aimed at the younger kids).
When Disney Treasure sets sail in December 2024, passengers can count on these same facilities within the Oceaneer Club. Generally speaking, the combined Oceaneer Clubs and Labs are divided into themed areas, such as Andy's Room (for little ones to play on a Toy Story-themed playset), an Animator's Studio, Marvel's Avengers Academy on Disney Magic and a Millennium Falcon gaming area on Disney Dream.
Each has a nursery with drop-off babysitting for those younger than 3. Teens and tweens have separate clubs on all four ships. Coming for fall 2024, the Oceaneer Club onboard the Disney Dream will debut a new space, Marvel WEB Workshop, where kids can test suit prototypes for heroes like Spider-Man, train to fend off enemies and even meet Avenger mentors who stop by the workshop.
Aboard Disney Dream, the tween club, called Edge, is moving to Deck 5 in late-October 2024 and unveiling exciting new features, including access to an outdoor deck exclusive to the area and Vibe, with a ball pit and recreational games.
Disney Ships with Kids Clubs: Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish (coming soon, Disney Treasure)
Carnival's Camp Ocean (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival cruises attract lots of families with a focus on fun and affordability. Camp Ocean, the line's kids club, is routinely packed, and youth activities have a marine theme that mixes education and play.
Families appreciate separate spaces for kids, tweens and teens; Dr. Seuss-themed events and spaces (there are Seuss-themed brunches and storytimes across the fleet); and plenty of games, crafts (including Build-A-Bear workshops), parties and scavenger hunts to keep everyone entertained.
Carnival recently partnered with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, too, to launch a children’s space program complete with hands-on NASA-inspired activities called Space Cruisers, during which kids can complete missions and earn themed patches related to each activity.
Carnival’s See the World program for teens brings them together in the Club O2 and Circle “C” hangout areas for activities and experiences that celebrate cultures from all over the world.
Carnival Ships with Kids Clubs: Fleetwide
Princess' Camp Discovery on Majestic Princess (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Princess Cruises has leveraged its partnership with Discovery Communications to rebrand the former Youth Center as Camp Discovery. Facilities on several ships feature The Treehouse (formerly Pelicans) for ages 3 to 7, The Lodge (formerly Shockwaves) for ages 8 to 12 and The Beach House (formerly Remix) for ages 13 to 17.
While only certain ships boast completely renovated spaces, the programming has rolled out across all ships in the line's fleet, offering activities like Skee-Ball, air hockey, video games and dance parties, as well as more educational pursuits like science experiments, scavenger hunts, story time and puppet- and mask-making inspired by wildlife in the ports the ships visit.
Princess Ships with Kids Clubs: Fleetwide.
Doremiland, the main kid's club aboard MSC Magnifica (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Cruises became the first cruise line to create its own cartoon for kids when it debuted its jubilant, compass-shaped mascot, Doremi. Doremiland comprises five dedicated kids clubs onboard all ships in the MSC fleet and targets babies through kids 17 year olds with the Baby Club, Mini Club, Junior Club, Young Club and Teen Club.
The cruise line partnered with Lego and Chicco and has activities like game shows and a Formula 1 Racer race car simulator on select ships to deliver unique experiences to passengers from all over the world (you may never have seen a more international kids club than Doremiland aboard a European sailing, where kids might be watching movies in German, Italian or English, depending on the majority spoken language of the day).
MSC World Europa currently has the fleet’s largest Doremiland, covering some 8,245 feet of recreational space. And when MSC World America launches in April 2025, it will surpass it with even more space to play and interact in Doremiland and seven rooms dedicated to the different age groups.
MSC World America will also debut new teen nights and parties for the 13 to 17 year old set as well as a brand new Lego Game Show, “Virtual Reality” at Luna Park and a dedicated sports program with things like Zorb ball session, Hoverboards and pickleball complementing the usual football and basketball games.
MSC Ships with Kids Clubs: Fleetwide.