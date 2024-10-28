1. Royal Caribbean's Adventure Ocean

Royal Caribbean's Adventure Ocean (Photo: Cruise Critic)

While all Royal Caribbean kids clubs are incredible, Oasis- and Icon-class ships top them all with roughly 28,700 square feet per ship dedicated to children's facilities. Adventure Ocean youth programs are available for kids and teens, 6 months to 17 years old.

From teen lounges, AO Babies, AO Juniors and AO Kids, the Adventure Ocean team hosts games, events and cruise activities for kids that occur all over the ship and throughout the day (and into the evening, too -- you might have trouble getting your kids to hang out with you, there’s so much to do). The age groups are easily defined, too, between AO Aquanauts (for ages 3 to 5), AO Explorers (for ages 6 to 8) and AO Voyagers (for ages 9 to 11).

Adventure Ocean's top-deck hub includes play spaces for the different age groups, indoor and outdoor lounge areas on many ships for teens, a nursery for babies and toddlers, hangouts for teens and tweens, a video arcade, a science lab and a theater. A packed programme of fun activities keep the little ones happy, while DJ classes and plenty of video games appeal to the harder-to-please teen set.

Royal Ships with Adventure Ocean: All Royal Caribbean ships offer Adventure Ocean, but some of the biggest and best AO clubs in the fleet are onboard ships like Icon of the Seas, Utopia of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas and Liberty of the Seas.