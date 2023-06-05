Everyone knows about the newest, hottest ships. They're the ones played up in television ads, online photo spreads and magazine articles. But, newer isn't always the right choice for you, and many older ships have a loyal following of repeat cruisers. Yet unless you've got your ear to the ground, you won't know which of these underhyped ships could be your new favorite vessel.

We hopped on the Cruise Critic message boards to discover which older ships are fan favorites. If you're looking for a fabulous cruise, at less than new-ship rates, with some extra space and added personality to make up for a lack of the latest bells and whistles, here are the best-kept secret cruise ships people love.