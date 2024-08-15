The 6 Best Italian Cruises Every Cruiser Should Consider

You don't have to search all that hard to find the best Italian cruises -- many top cruise lines provide numerous itineraries that include stops at popular ports in Italy, frequently combined with visits to neighboring countries, such as France, Greece and Croatia.

Why take an Italy cruise in the first place? Cruises to Italy have it all and then some: coastlines on the Mediterranean and the Adriatic, historic port cities (Rome, Venice and Naples, to mention a few) and spectacular islands (including Sicily, Sardinia, Capri and Elba).

Italy's cruise season spans from early April through late October, with some lines operating year-round, making it a must-visit destination for every American traveler.

Here are the six of the best cruises to Italy that any and all cruisers should consider.