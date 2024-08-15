The 6 Best Italian Cruises Every Cruiser Should Consider

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
You don't have to search all that hard to find the best Italian cruises -- many top cruise lines provide numerous itineraries that include stops at popular ports in Italy, frequently combined with visits to neighboring countries, such as France, Greece and Croatia.
Why take an Italy cruise in the first place? Cruises to Italy have it all and then some: coastlines on the Mediterranean and the Adriatic, historic port cities (Rome, Venice and Naples, to mention a few) and spectacular islands (including Sicily, Sardinia, Capri and Elba).
Italy's cruise season spans from early April through late October, with some lines operating year-round, making it a must-visit destination for every American traveler.
Here are the six of the best cruises to Italy that any and all cruisers should consider.
Set sail on an unforgettable Italian cruise with Azamara's 10-night Italy Intensive Voyage on the Azamara Pursuit. This 702-passenger ship, which was launched in 2018, takes you to intimate ports that larger ships can't reach, allowing passengers to get a closer look at local culture and overnight in some rather unique destinations.
The adventure begins in Venice, with stops in Bologna (Ravenna), Ancona, Kotor in Montenegro, Taranto, Taormina in Sicily, Amalfi (Positano) and Sorrento before ending in Rome. Enjoy additional options with seven-, eight-, 11- and 12-night itineraries.
Enjoy exclusive excursions such as the Ferrari Museum in Bologna, experience local life at Catania's market and a winery on Mt. Etna and visit the ancient Temple of Segesta. Don't miss the lively White Party, a signature Azamara celebration held at least once per cruise.
Start your Italian cruise on the Eternal Classics Voyage aboard Oceania Cruises' newest vessel, Oceania Vista. This modern, luxurious 1,200-passenger ship debuted in 2023, offering an all-balcony experience, ensuring every stateroom has fresh breezes and stunning views.
Aboard Oceania, cruisers can discover four of Italy's top ports: Amalfi, Messina in Sicily, Naples and Venice, ending with a day in Rome via Civitavecchia cruise port. Oceania Vista is ideal for couples seeking an upscale Italian cruise with a strong culinary focus. Enjoy chic bars on board, like the Martini Bar and the Grand Lounge, plus specialty dining at Polo Grill for steaks, Toscana for Italian dishes inspired by Giada De Laurentiis and Red Ginger for pan-Asian cuisine.
Excursions include exploring Amalfi's 12th-century Capuchin monastery, taking a boat trip to Capri and checking out Rome's ancient and Renaissance treasures, from the Roman Forum to the Sistine Chapel.
Discover Southern Italy on an 11-night voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Venice aboard Ritz-Carlton's intimate 298-passenger yacht Evrima. Launched in 2021, Evrima offers an all-inclusive "yachting lifestyle" experience with all-suite ocean view accommodations, each featuring a private terrace ranging from 300 to 1,091 square feet, making it one of the best Italian cruises for a front-row seat to the sea and sunsets.
The itinerary includes Sorrento, Taormina, Siracusa in Sicily, an overnight in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Montenegro and ends in Venice. Foodies will love the ship's five restaurants and six lounges, including S.E.A. by Chef Sven Elverfeld of the three Michelin-starred Aqua at The Ritz-Carlton in Wolfsburg. Take it easy at the Pool House lounge overlooking an infinity pool or enjoy the views from the cozy Observation Lounge.
Excursions are announced 180 days before sailing and may include visiting a Limoncello factory in Sorrento, taking a cooking class in Sicily or trekking to Mount Etna from Taormina.
Comfort meets affordability on the seven-night Western Mediterranean itinerary aboard Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas. This exciting voyage visits five Italian ports: Venice/Ravenna, Messina in Sicily, Naples, Rome and Livorno (for Florence and Pisa), with bonus stops in Marseille and Barcelona, making it one of the most popular cruises around Italy.
The 3,600-passenger Voyager of the Seas, launched in 1999 and refurbished in 2019, is ideal for couples and multi-generational families. Enjoy seven dining options, including the steakhouse Chops Grille and family-style dining at Giovanni's Table. Guests never go thirsty with seven lively bars and lounges.
Onboard, both kids (and kids-at-heart!) can enjoy activities like glow-in-the-dark laser tag, the FlowRider surf simulator and The Perfect Storm® waterslide duo. Shore excursions offer diverse experiences, from a gondola ride beneath the Rialto Bridge in Ravenna to wine tasting and cannolis in Castelmola near Taormina and a scenic drive along the Cote d'Azur in France.
Pack your bags and leave the kids behind for a dreamy adults-only journey with Viking's 8-day Italy Sojourn from Civitavecchia to Venice (ships vary depending upon travel dates). Explore the enchanting Amalfi Coast, historic streets of Sicily's Messina and ancient Greece in Crotone. Soak up Puglia's beauty in Bari and wander through Šibenik's charming streets. Wind down a most magical week with an overnight stay in Venice.
This itinerary includes six guided shore excursions, such as panoramic bus tours, historic walking tours and lectures from the ship's resident historian. Passengers also have complimentary access to the ship's thermal suite in the LivNordic Spa.
Prepare for a culinary journey with complimentary wine or beer at every meal. At Manfredi's, guests are treated to authentic Italian fare. For a more elaborate affair, the multi-course feast at the Chef's Table is not to be missed. Or, dine at the Aquavit Terrace with 180-degree views of the infinity pool.
Witness the charm of Sicily first-hand on Windstar Cruises' 10-day Sicilian Splendors itinerary aboard the sailing yacht Wind Surf. This intimate voyage, accommodating 342 guests, cruises around Italy round trip from Rome. It calls on six Italian ports, including Catania for Mount Etna and Trapani for its colored salts. Travel around Lipari, the largest Aeolian Island, and visit Sorrento and Amalfi on the stunning Amalfi Coast, along with neighboring Malta and Gozo.
While staterooms lack balconies, ample deck space offers relaxation with a pool, two hot tubs, and alfresco bars and dining areas. Indoor spaces like the Veranda Restaurant and Stella Bistro were refreshed in 2019, providing inviting settings for Windstar's excellent dining program with the James Beard Foundation.
In select ports, sign up for excursions such as walking the streets of Pompeii, cruising to Positano from Amalfi, or learning to make traditional Sicilian pizza in Lipari.