6 Best Iceland Cruises from the UK for Every Traveller

One of the best ways to hit all the top attractions in Iceland is on a cruise. The country’s multiple cruise ports make it easy to reach waterfalls, volcanoes, hot springs, main towns and fjords, all within a short drive of the harbour. But how easy is it really to cruise to Iceland from the U.K.?

Very easy, in fact. About a dozen cruise lines offer Iceland cruises from Southampton, Greenwich, Dover and other UK ports. These sailings are available between early May and the end of September, and each cater to a different type of cruiser, from families to solo travellers.

With itineraries ranging from Iceland-only ones to longer expeditions covering multiple countries, picking the right one for you and your travel companions can be challenging. Keep reading for our list of the six best Iceland cruises from the UK for every type of traveller.