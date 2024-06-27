6 Best Iceland Cruises from the UK for Every Traveller

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
One of the best ways to hit all the top attractions in Iceland is on a cruise. The country’s multiple cruise ports make it easy to reach waterfalls, volcanoes, hot springs, main towns and fjords, all within a short drive of the harbour. But how easy is it really to cruise to Iceland from the U.K.?
Very easy, in fact. About a dozen cruise lines offer Iceland cruises from Southampton, Greenwich, Dover and other UK ports. These sailings are available between early May and the end of September, and each cater to a different type of cruiser, from families to solo travellers.
With itineraries ranging from Iceland-only ones to longer expeditions covering multiple countries, picking the right one for you and your travel companions can be challenging. Keep reading for our list of the six best Iceland cruises from the UK for every type of traveller.
The 12-night Norwegian Fjords and Iceland cruise from Southampton aboard the Disney Dream offers plenty of perks for both adults and kids. It combines fjords with other natural wonders, including the green shores of Norway, the cosmopolitan atmosphere of Reykjavik and the steep cliffs and volcanoes of Iceland’s northwest.
The itinerary is relaxed but complete, calling at three ports in Norway (Stavanger, Olden and Alesund), and two in Iceland before making its way back to the UK. There are also five days at sea, but the Disney Dream’s many fun, family-friendly features will make them a breeze.
This 4,000-passenger ship has some of the best kids’ clubs at sea, including one for teens that features video games, and themed spaces with Disney and Pixar characters that children of all ages will recognize and love. Dinner shows, wine tastings, late-night dancing and adult-only spaces make this an excellent pick for parents looking to have some grown-up time, too.
Celebrity Cruises is a solid pick for any type of traveller -- except perhaps for those with very young children. They are an excellent mix of elegance and big-ship cruising, with great dining and nightlife, and a good entertainment program for older kids.
Celebrity offers two Iceland cruises from the UK. They are both 11 nights long, aboard the 2,910-passenger Celebrity Apex, and with three stops in Iceland: Reykjavik, Isafjordur and Akureyri. The only difference is the ports of call between Southampton and Iceland -- which can be Greenock (Glasgow) or Cobh (Cork) -- and the price. It’s often far cheaper to go through Scotland.
The ship is big but not massive and offers beautiful modern cabins and suites, varied dining options and a great entertainment program, which comes in handy during the five days at sea of these Iceland itineraries. The indoor, adult-only solarium is another great perk for the cooler northern European spring and summer days.
Those looking for something even more exclusive may want to consider the Retreat. It's a separate suite experience that features private and exclusive dining, a private lounge, and a beautiful sun deck with sun beds and service.
Couples looking to escape the crowds and kids should consider Viking Ocean Cruises for their Iceland cruise from the U.K. The cruise line offers a range of them, all about 27 days long and with stops throughout the British Isles, Norway and Iceland. Itineraries go from Reykjavik to Greenwich (London) or vice versa.
Cruises to Iceland from the U.K. with Viking are offered aboard the adult-only Viking Saturn, Viking Venus or Viking Jupiter, all near-identical vessels with a maximum capacity of 930 passengers and lots to keep them entertained. The cruise line’s entertainment program, which focuses more on enrichment than rowdy games, is a great way to dive into each destination.
All three ships have a sophisticated Scandinavian feel to them, with modern, streamlined decor in hushed tones, big windows that bring the outdoors in, and a mellow vibe catering to adults looking for some peace and quiet. Dining options are good and varied, often offering destination-centric menus.
Saturn, Venus and Jupiter are excellent for all climates but are particularly appealing for cooler weather. The spa, with a wonderful thermal suite, faux fireplace and excellent menu, is welcoming and upscale, while the indoor bars and lounges feel cosy and comfortable.
Norwegian Cruise Line is known among those travelling on their own for its solo cabins (a.k.a. Studios), which eliminate the dreaded single supplement. These staterooms are comfortable and modern, with padded walls, comfortable beds and ample storage space. They also offer private access to a lounge where solo travellers can mingle with fellow passengers during their Iceland cruise from the U.K.
The cruise line offers two different itineraries for those looking to cruise to Iceland from the U.K. The shortest one is an 11-day trip that stops in Bruges, Amsterdam, Bergen, Geiranger, Alesund, Akureyri, Isafjordur and Reykjavik. Passengers will have to fly back to the UK independently. The 14-day itinerary adds Le Havre, Belfast, Olden, and Stavanger, and skips Alesund.
Both itineraries are aboard Norwegian Prima, a 3,099-passenger ship that focuses on fun and sophistication. Decor is minimalist and modern throughout, with beautiful outdoor spaces, and comfortable indoor areas that feel intimate rather than crowded.
In addition to the private Studio lounge, solo travellers have plenty of opportunities for mingling. Daily activities promote fun and collaboration, while the ship’s many features -- from the go-kart track to the VR arcade -- make meeting new people easy.
Our favourite luxury cruise to Iceland from the UK is aboard the 390-passenger Seven Seas Navigator. This vessel is second to none when it comes to intimate, sophisticated experiences. Service is top notch, as is dining and accommodation, and decor is stylish and contemporary. High-end inclusions -- such as all shore excursions, unlimited drinks and WiFi -- round out the experience.
Regent Seven Seas is a cruise line for those looking for quiet elegance rather than over-the-top luxury, with an intimate feel, enough dining options and a solid entertainment program that keeps passengers busy but also allows for independent relaxation during a port-intensive itinerary.
The ship’s 245 staterooms are all ocean-view suites that feature upscale amenities such as leather headboards, terry cloth bathrobes, marble bathrooms with separate shower and tub, and free Champagne. Balconies are available in 90 percent of them.
The 11-day ‘Inspired Iceland’ itinerary departs from Southampton and heads straight north, calling at Kirkwall, Torshavn and Lerwick before turning west towards Iceland, where it calls at Akureyri, Isafjordur and Reykjavik. This destination-intensive itinerary also stops in Greenland, at Nuuk, Paamiut and Qaqortoq, before heading back to Southampton via Killybegs in Ireland, and Belfast.
Alternatively, Seven Seas Splendor offers a one-way 14-day itinerary from Reykjavik to Southampton that skips Greenland and instead calls at Faroe Islands, Shetland Islands, Norway, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Honfleur (Paris) and St. Peter Port (Guernsey).
If long explorations are on your bucket list, Seabourn Cruise Line has you covered. Its 43-day transatlantic itinerary has all the ingredients for those looking to feel the thrill of the less-trodden route, from urban fun to nature-based adventures.
You’ll be travelling aboard the Seabourn Sojourn, a 462-passenger vessel that feels like an upscale country club rather than a cruise ship. It’s an all-inclusive experience, where Champagne and caviar flow freely and excellent service is the norm.
Dining, entertainment and daily activities are tied to the destination, allowing for an immersive experience that caters to those more interested in learning and relaxing than in partying until the wee hours and joining loud team games.
The itinerary starts in Greenock (Glasgow) and circumnavigates the UK, with stops in ports such as Belfast, Leith, Great Yarmouth, Dover, Cowes, Holy Loch and Staffa, before making its way to Ireland and Iceland. After cruising the Prince Christian Sound, it calls at Nanortalik and Qaqortor in Greenland.
In Canada, stops in Newfoundland, St. Pierre and Miquelon and Saguenay are the perfect transition to the more cosmopolitan part of the trip, which includes Quebec City, Montreal, Trois-Rivieres, Boston and Newport before disembarkation in New York. The Canadian part of the itinerary also includes stops in Baie-Comeau, Charlottetown and Halifax.