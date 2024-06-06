Flying to Iceland from the U.S. is no picnic. Most flights are overnight, and while the jet lag wouldn’t be all that bad (it’s only a four-hour time difference from Eastern Time Zone), a sleepless redeye huddled in economy can sure put a damper on your first day. How great would Iceland cruises from New York be instead?

You're in luck because there are indeed cruises to Iceland from New York ports. And there’s a cruise perfect for every type of traveler, whether you’re looking for a way to cruise to Iceland with your kids or are considering exploring the land of fire and ice as a solo cruiser.

It’s an exclusive list, as few itineraries cruise from New York to Iceland, so start planning now with our list of the five best Iceland cruises from New York for every traveler.