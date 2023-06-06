Best Enrichment Cruises

Cruise lines, especially the premium and luxury ones, understand that many travelers want sea-day activities more stimulating than poolside lounging or shuffleboard. To that end, several offer onboard enrichment programs, so passengers have a way to engage their brains between ports.

What can you learn onboard? Some enrichment programs focus on educational topics like finance, the cosmos, history, art and computers. There's plenty of personal enrichment, too. Cruise lines offer health and wellness programs that focus on everything from meditation to stress management, while others offer hands-on cooking classes led by a professional chef. You can also learn to create a website, enhance your bridge skills or even paint with watercolors under the watchful eye of a professional artist.

If the idea of going back to class -- and experiencing the pleasures of cruising at the same time -- appeals, check out some popular cruise choices for onboard enrichment.