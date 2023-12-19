Best Diving and Snorkeling in the Caribbean for Cruisers

Best Diving and Snorkeling in the Western Caribbean

From Mexico to Belize, the Western Caribbean is an excellent pick for those looking to go on a shorter, budget-friendly cruise. Itineraries usually visit fewer island ports and are particularly popular with those interested in exploring Mayan culture. Plus, these cruises offer some of the best snorkeling in the Caribbean, as well as top-notch spots for diving.

1. Cancun and Isla Mujeres, Mexico: Underwater Museum and Gigantic Whale Sharks

Isla Mujeres (Photo: halfofmoon/Shutterstock.com)

In addition to the second longest coral reef in the world (which extends into Belize), Cancun offers a unique underwater attraction, the Museo Subacuatico de Arte (MUSA) or underwater museum. Designed by artist Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSA offers divers and snorkelers over 500 underwater sculptures scattered over a wide area.

Your cruise line will most likely offer snorkeling and diving shore excursions, but you can also find them through local dive shops and directly with the MUSA, which also offers glass-bottom boat tours.

If marine life encounters are what you’re after, head to Isla Mujeres instead. In the last few years, hundreds of gigantic whale sharks (some measuring up to 40 feet long), all feeding on a smorgasbord of fish eggs in the water, have begun frequenting the waters around this tiny island. It's a snorkel-only experience, but divers won't miss their regulators for a second.

2. Key West, Florida: Shipwrecks Galore

Snorkeling in Key West (Photo: Inspired By Maps/Shutterstock)

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary spans 120 miles from Key Largo in the north to Key West in the southwest, and protects nearly 3,000 nautical miles of coastline and waters, home to the third largest barrier reef system in the world. Divers and snorkelers are spoiled for choice, with shipwrecks, coral reefs, mangroves and seagrass habitats all competing for their attention.

Divers will want to check out the USS Vandenberg, an ex-military missile-tracking ship that went down seven miles south of Key West in May 2009. Sitting in 145 feet of water, the top of the superstructure is at a more diveable 45 feet. Owing to depths and the likelihood of currents, the Vandenberg is better suited to advanced divers.

On the wrecks, you can expect to see jacks, groupers and lobster. Snorkel excursions will yield much of the same, plus small tropicals.

3. Cozumel, Mexico: Palancar Reef, Tormentos Reef, Santa Rosa Wall, and Chankanaab Marine Park

A teardrop-shaped island a little over 10 miles from Playa del Carmen, Cozumel's been known for years as offering some of the best diving in the Caribbean. Famous sites like Palancar Reef, Tormentos Reef and Santa Rosa Wall run the length of the western side of the island.

Cozumel's known for strong currents; boats drop divers in the water, and they drift effortlessly over reefs at depths anywhere from 40 to 100 feet. At the end of the dive, divers surface where they are and the boat comes to them.

Good snorkel trips leave from the Money Bar dock (formerly known as Dzul Ha). Many cruise ship excursions feature snorkeling here, but you can book from the bar directly too. Snorkeling here is suitable for novices.

Chankanaab Marine Park is another great snorkel spot -- bypass the captive dolphin experiences and check out the underwater statues of Christ and Chaac Mool, the Aztec rain god, as well as thick schools of Bermuda chubs and jacks. Entry on the iron-shore reef is easy via steps from the beach.

4. Ambergris Caye, Belize: Belize Barrier Reef, Coral Gardens and Shark Ray Alley

Located inside the Belize Barrier Reef, Ambergris Caye is one of the top snorkeling spots in the country. It may not be as famous as the Great Blue Hole, but it won’t disappoint either. While there are diving excursions available, the caye is best for snorkeling.

The trip to Ambergris Caye from the cruise terminal requires either a cruise line-operated excursion, a 15-minute flight from Belize City to San Pedro, or a ferry ride that can take anywhere between 45 and 75 minutes each way. The experience, though, is worth the hassle. The reefs are packed with lobsters, conch, rays, and all kinds of fish; the waters are shallow and generally tranquil.

If you want to stay closer to San Pedro, Coral Gardens has shallow waters and colorful corals. The best spots, however, are a bit farther away. Shark Ray Alley is known for its nurse sharks and rays, while Hol Chan Marine Reserve is home to bigger species. Trips that combine Tres Cocos and Mexico Rocks are also popular among beginners due to their shallow waters.

5. Roatan, Bay Islands, Honduras: The World's Second-Longest Barrier Reef and Beyond

Roatán, Honduras (Photo: Guayo Fuentes/Shutterstock)

The world's second-longest barrier reef, which starts in Mexico's northern Yucatan, continues offshore along Honduras' Bay Islands and makes for some of the best diving in the Caribbean. Most dive sites ring the southwest tip of Roatan; the most famous is Mary's Place, known for a deep fissure in the coral, which extends to 95 feet.

One of the best snorkel spots on the island is right off West Bay Beach, by far the island's nicest stretch of sand. Walk past the restaurants and resorts to the far end of the beach to find an expanse of coral reef.

It’s not common to see sharks, but you’ll get the chance to have many other marine life encounters, including small fishes such as parrotfish, jacks and butterflyfish. Occasionally, sea turtles may also make an appearance.

6. Cayman Islands: Visit the USS Kittiwake off the Coast of Grand Cayman and Swing with Stingrays at Stingray City

Stingrays at Stingray City in Grand Cayman Islands (Photo: Matt Murph/Shutterstock)

Grand Cayman is another storied dive destination that won't disappoint. Though it's best known for wall diving, one of the most popular sites is the USS Kittiwake, which served from 1945 to 1994; her most memorable mission was the recovery of the Challenger space shuttle disaster.

Scuttled in January of 2011, corals are slowly taking hold on the ship's five decks. You’ll also see plenty of sponges, goliath groupers and small reef fish like jacks and squirrelfish.

The top of the ship is in only 15 feet of water, making it suitable for snorkelers, but the signature snorkel experience on the island is at the famed Stingray City and Sandbar. It draws the crowds, so if you can go early in the morning, by all means do.