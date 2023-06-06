Norwegian Cruise Line

It's hard to beat Norwegian when it comes to nightlife, and its Bliss Ultra Lounge, a decadent Vegas-like club, is a winner. On Norwegian Getaway and Breakaway, Bliss features an expansive LED wall that runs the length of the club and lights up in sync to the music. On Norwegian Pearl, Gem and Epic, Bliss is a high-energy lounge with music videos playing on plasma screens, shadow dancers entertaining the crowd and the club's resident DJs spinning the hottest music. Don't miss Broadway dance show "Burn the Floor" on Norwegian Epic, Breakaway and Getaway for inspiration.

Another must-attend event for dancers is the "White Hot Party", held either on the pool deck or in an indoor lounge (depending on ship and weather). Dancers dress all in white, and onboard entertainers dressed in angel wings mingle, lead line dancing and invite you to join them. Don't have anything white? Pick up one of NCL's "White Hot" shirts and a feather boa in the ship's gift shop.

Norwegian Breakaway, Getaway and Escape feature the Glow Party instead of the White Hot Party -- but it's just as happening. It typically takes place in Spice H2O, the adults-only sun deck, though it's often a family-friendly event. Come early to get your face decorated with paint that glows under the black lights, and be sure to wear white or fluorescent clothing so you'll glow, too. Entertainment staffers will hand out a limited supply of glow sticks, but it's best to bring your own.

Norwegian Bliss does not have a Bliss Ultra Lounge, nor does it offer the White Hot or Glow parties. Instead, the ship lures dancers to the Social Comedy & Night Club. After the last comedy show, around 10 p.m., the space transforms into a nightclub. Nights rotate between hosting a live DJ and a silent disco party, in which everyone dances to music via headphones that can be set to two different DJ-run stations (as opposed to loud speakers). Its themed parties are dubbed "Caliente" and "Nashville Nights and Lights."