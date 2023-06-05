Cruises offer single travelers in their 40s and 50s a comfortable launch pad for their global adventures. They can be great vehicles for meeting people and exploring in a group, while providing a safe base that's less isolated than other forms of travel.

Single travelers over 40 are often looking for ways to meaningfully connect with other travelers on a cruise, without the "meat market" or party cruise atmosphere. They also might be seeking trips that they can arrange around their work vacation schedule and itineraries that offer a good value. (Solo travelers frequently face the dreaded single supplement that tacks on a hefty fee to the cost of a vacation.)

The solution? Consider a cruise that meets the needs of singles over 40, whether it's a small river cruise company, a major line that sails the globe or a theme cruise specifically devoted to singles. Many offer adventures with learning components, laid-back bars ideal for chatting over a cocktail, group social activities and discounts for solo cruisers, making them a great choice for the traveler without a plus-one.

If a cruise is your preferred getaway, here are the best cruises for singles over 40.