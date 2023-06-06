Women are heading out on solo adventures more than ever before, and cruises for women traveling alone are as varied as the reasons that women take them. A cruise is a favorable vacation option for solo travelers because you have a built-in community with at least one shared interest: cruising.
Single women can cruise in groups, with friends or independently -- and there are sailings to match each occasion. Whether you're planning a girls getaway or some alone time at sea, we've hand-picked a few of the best cruises for single women to connect, relax or recharge.
Booking a cruise that's themed around a hobby or passion helps to guarantee that your shipmates will have at least a few things in common with you. From crafting to fitness, theme cruises offer women a chance to bond over a shared interest -- whether that involves sampling wine or geeking out over the stars of "Star Trek."
The opportunity to enrich your knowledge of a subject matter, hobnob with celebrities or meet fellow fans provides a friendly framework for feeling more comfortable on your cruise vacation. And who knows -- you might make new friends who are interested in booking another cruise in a group with you.
Not every woman traveling on her own is looking for love -- but sometimes that is precisely the case. Ladies looking to find a romantic partner while on vacation can search for "singles cruises," which are for cruisers who are unattached and open to an intimate relationship.
Female participants might feel more secure on a sailing that is designated for meet-ups, as there might be hosts onboard to help with icebreaker events and a few regulations intended for the safety of the singles. One partnership involved youthful river cruise line, U By Uniworld, which teamed up with The League, a dating app, for a series of cruises to create a love connection.
Queer cruisers traveling solo can join a number of LGBTQ-designated sailings to help ensure an inclusive environment. Usually, gay and lesbian sailings are found separately; the most popular provider of lesbian theme cruises is Olivia.
Not everyone is looking for a hookup on lesbian-focused cruises, though there are opportunities for single women to meet each other. The voyages are a way to connect with a community and vacation among like-minded people, which creates a safe place for solo passengers.
For ladies who can afford the finer things, luxury and premium cruise lines can ease the worries of women traveling alone by providing more personalized service. From butlers in suites to concierges that will arrange shore tours and dinner reservations, an upscale cruise ship generally caters to individual needs better than your average mass-market ship.
Additionally, lines like Silversea, Crystal Cruises and Cunard Line offer cruise dance hosts -- men of a certain age who serve as dance partners, represent the cruise line on shore excursions and can accompany single women to dinner or just to play cards. While high-end lines attract a fair share of widows, they have much to offer a wide age range of solo female travelers.
The phrase "girls just want to have fun" was coined for a reason. Sometimes single ladies are just looking to let loose with friends on a cruise getaway. Short sailings are a perfect excuse to gather the gang and dance or lounge the weekend away at sea. Cruises are a great option for bachelorette parties or other celebrations like birthdays, reunions and holidays.
Moms, caregivers and hard-working professionals are all women who might just want to get away on a cruise to be alone, sit by the pool, get a spa treatment and disconnect from the outside world. Self-care is important, and getting a little relaxation helps maintain relationships, whether they are with your partner, kids, co-workers or clients. Choose a ship with a well-rated spa or an adults-only sun deck where you can tune out.
