1. Viking Cruises: A Cruise Line for Seniors Who Want Choice and No Nickel-and-Diming

Viking Longship in Les Andelys (Photo: Viking)

Viking Cruises offers river, ocean and expedition sailings. The line targets well-traveled adults 50 years of age and older who are interested in history, art, science, local culture and cuisine. All Viking ships are adults-only, making it an ideal cruise line for seniors looking to escape the more child-friendly vibe of other lines.

Viking cruises offer inclusive pricing, covering all meals, beer and wine during lunch and dinner, port charges, internet access, lectures, activities and at least one shore excursion in every port.

Why Viking Is Great for Senior Cruisers: Viking goes deep on education, both with its shore excursions and onboard programming. Viking River cruises include bucket-list experiences. For example, you can book a Viking Rhine River cruise that starts in Paris, sails both the Moselle and the Rhine, then ends in the Swiss Alps. Accommodations and transfers are included in the package.

Viking Ocean cruises also offer educational extras, including cooking classes at The Kitchen Table and resident historians that give lectures that relate to Viking's ocean itineraries. Viking does not have casinos, and much of the onboard entertainment focuses on cultural enrichment (not to mention one of the best spa thermal suites at sea).

Destinations are both popular and exotic, ranging from Alaska to the Mediterranean and Iceland.

Viking’s new expedition ships have a protected slip that allows passengers to board small Zodiac vessels inside, as opposed to doing so while exposed to outdoor elements. Cabins with sunrooms and windows that lower for fresh air, as opposed to balconies, mean that senior cruisers can stay cozy, even in chilly conditions.