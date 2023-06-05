Best Cruise Ship Champagne Bars

Whether you are looking for a romantic interlude and opportunity to toast your love, or are a regular indulger in the finer things in life, cruise ship champagne bars are seductive places to sip bubbly and feel very lucky indeed.

Careful design details and cushy décor add to the allure of these intimate spaces which range from classic and sultry to as contemporary and cool as the ice under your bottle. We can’t walk into the Dumbo-inspired Pink Champagne Bar on Disney Cruise Line's Disney Dream without a big smile on our faces!

Here are the best champagne bars for cruisers:

Pink Wine and Champagne Bar on Disney Dream

The bubbles begin at the entrance to this pretty-in-pink bar, located in Disney Dream’s nighttime adults-only area, The District. The entire room was designed to resemble the inside a champagne bottle, complete with back-lit bubbles on the walls. Look closely and you will see pink elephants from Disney's animated classic, Dumbo, dancing by.

On the menu are two Taittinger’s created exclusively for Pink, the Prestige Rosé (featuring Dumbo on the label) and Taittinger Brut La Francaise. Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, the only champagne created to be served over ice, is on the menu too, as is Louis Roederer Cristal. Enjoy a glass of bubbly straight or in a creative champagne cocktails, or splurge on a four-flute tasting menu served with chocolate bites to enhance the flavor.

Ooh-La-La Lounge on Disney Fantasy

This Disney Fantasy champagne bar feels both elegant and a little naughty -- think French boudoir -- with its Louis XIV chaises for reclining, plush purple carpets, pink velvet-tufted walls, candle-like lighting and gilt-edged mirrors. The bar area is decorated with crystal bubbles, to make you feel like you are looking into a jewelry box. The real jewel is the champagne – created, bottled and private-labeled by Taittinger exclusively for this bar and including a limited-edition Taittinger Nocturne, with a gold-embossed label. Also on the menu is champagne from other French vineyards. Signature cocktails include The Legend, combing champagne with aged cognac and rare angostura bitters. The bar is in the Disney Fantasy’s adults-only nighttime district, Europa.

Royal Caribbean’s Champagne Bars

While recent ships, starting with Quantum of the Seas, eliminated champagne bars in favor of Bionic Bars with robotic bartenders, they are a fixture on the line’s older ships, including the Vision and Radiance Class vessels -- an intimate, elegant place to stop for a drink on the way to dinner, celebrate a special occasion or otherwise upscale your evening. Sit in a cushy chair and sip such familiar names as Moet & Chandon, Taittinger, Perrier-Jouet, Barons de Rothschild and Veuve Clicquot – or for big spenders even some fancier French labels. There’s also Cava and Prosecco and other sparkling wines from around the world for those looking for something a little different.

Lumiere on Scenic Eclipse

Australian line Scenic’s fancy adventure yacht Scenic Eclipse is a place where you can mix your glacier-viewing with the finer things in life, and that includes sips at the champagne bar, located at Lumiere, the ship’s contemporary French restaurant. Sipping is included in your cruise fare, and at this small champagne bar you can enjoy your bubbly on a sleek bar stool while admiring the bar’s stunning backlit display of champagne bottles. Nearby is one of the funkiest sculptures at sea, a gown made of 5,400 silver spoons.

Magnum’s, Gatsby’s and Pinks on Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruising on Norwegian Cruise Line's ships (though not the newest ones) includes opportunity to pop bubbly in spaces inspired by Art Nouveau or Art Deco design or just plain cool sophistication. Depending on the ship, you may find a Gatsby’s Champagne Bar, designed to transport you to the 1920s, or a Magnum’s Champagne and Wine Bar, inspired by the grand French ocean liner, Normandie. Favorites include Norwegian Pearl’s champagne spot with its orange, 1920s Paris-inspired décor and Pink’s Champagne Bar on Pride of America, a tribute to the Royal Palace Hotel, referred to as the “Pink Palace,” on Waikiki Beach. With your bubbly, you can also order up caviar and other decadent tastes.

Champagne at the beach at Norwegian Cruise Line’s Great Stirrup Cay

In the exclusive, resort-style Silver Cove area of Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private Bahamas island, Moët & Chandon is featured at the prestige brand’s first-ever Ice Bar, an open-air setup where you can order up a glass or bottle of bubbly, sit on a cushy lounger and sip while overlooking palm trees, powdery white sand beach and crystal-clear blue sea. The pours are Moët Ice Impérial and Moët Ice Impérial Rose and the bartenders get creative with champagne cocktails such as the signature Moët Melon On The Rocks – champagne, lime juice, tequila, watermelon juice and mint leaves served in a wine goblet.

Cunard’s Champagne Lounges

On Cunard's ocean liners, guests sip champagne from partner Laurent-Perrier. The décor of the Champagne Bars is as elegant as you would expect on Cunard. Onboard the line's flagship, Queen Mary 2, the space is done up in a modern take on Art Deco with the black-and-white artwork on the walls depicting “Golden Age” celebrities,” many of whom sailed with Cunard during the 1940s and 1950s. Queen Mary 2's champagne bar is also the setting for an extravagant afternoon tea paired with champagne, and its location off the ship's central atrium and next to the adjacent Chart Room makes it a place to both see and be seen.

MSC’s Stylish Champagne Bars

Glamorous champagne bars on select MSC ships are places where you can sip the light fantastic while also indulging in caviar and oysters, and either taking in the action of the atrium or admiring expansive sea views. On the menu is Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon, Vevue Clicquot and Lauren-Perrier as well as sparkling wines, including prosecco. Long, lighted bars cleverly have imbedded ice trays the whole length, to keep the bubbly perfectly chilled. Particularly noteworthy, the bar on Deck 7 on MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview is designed to create a “champagne mood” with its white and gray contemporary décor, smooth, ribbon-like chairs and jagged architectural elements. It’s, well, cool as ice.