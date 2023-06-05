Best Cruise Ports for Horseback Riding Tours

Exploring a destination on horseback is a fantastic way to connect with nature, experience more of the landscape and see your cruise port of call from a completely different perspective. Trail rides, suitable for both novice and experienced riders, will take you right off the beaten track along trails inaccessible by other forms of transport. Along the way you'll hear stories from your guide that bring the surroundings to life.

In the Caribbean, many rides end with the thrill of riding a horse into the ocean. We've saddled up to find some of the best places to head out on horseback -- and some things to look out for if you decide to go it alone.