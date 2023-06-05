Best Cruise Ports for Hiking

Moorea, French Polynesia

Moorea makes a remarkable first impression as your tender makes its way toward the verdant mountains of this idyllic French Polynesian island, located just 12 miles across a brilliant blue lagoon from Tahiti. Moorea is a crowd-free, more relaxing alternative to Tahiti, and hiking here presents stunning views of a green jungle that covers the iconic mountain range.

One of the most popular shore excursions available in Moorea is hiking the Three Coconuts Trail from the Belvedere Lookout point. The scenic lookout offers sweeping vistas of the spiky peak of Mount Rotui, as well as Opunohu Bay and Cook Bay, which give Moorea its heart-like shape. The hike takes approximately four to five hours on a trail winding through Tahitian chestnut and banyan trees, towering bamboo and ferns, over uneven terrain and switchbacks that ascend to the caldera of Mount Mou'a Roa.

In the distance, you'll find the sheer face of Moorea's tallest peak, Mount Tohiea, soaring 3,960 feet, as well as the pierced peak of Mount Mou'a Puta. According to legend, a powerful deity hurled a spear and formed the hole of Mou'a Puta. The trail also leads to ancient marae (archaeological) sites and vanilla and coffee plantations. The ideal time to start the trek is early in the day before the mist sets in. If you have only a half-day on the island, try a moderate-level hike to Afareaitu Waterfalls on the southeast coast of Moorea. It's abundant with forest ferns, tropical fruit fields and a waterfall that glides down the side of a cliff before settling into a serene pool perfect for an afternoon dip.