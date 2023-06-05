Best Cruise Ports for Fishing

If fishing is one of your favorite hobbies, there's no reason why you can't enjoy it during a cruise on a fishing excursion. In fact, you could probably fish most of the globe by cruise ship if you plan your excursions carefully enough.

The primary mode of fishing on a cruise is by chartered fishing boat, booked either independently or as a shore excursion through the ship. If you book on your own, it is important that you let the charter company know that you are arriving in port by cruise ship so they can advise you on timing and transportation to their location. Also, be sure to ask about licensing requirements in advance.

Be wary that whatever the source, you get what you pay for when it comes to fishing excursions. As a rule, the smaller the number of people on the tour or charter, the higher the price -- but also the more you can expect in terms of service, quality of gear and extras like food and beverages.

With all of that in mind, we fished around and found the best cruise ports to tempt you into setting sail and setting your hook.