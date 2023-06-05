Best Celebrity Cruises for Kids

Celebrity Cruises might not be the cruise line to find giant onboard water parks or ziplines -- nor does it have a reputation for being particularly kid-focused -- but that doesn't mean it doesn't boast plenty of attractions and amenities for the family set.

Just like Celebrity shines when it comes to onboard enrichment for grown-ups, the cruise line offers a slew of activities for children, as well. This is especially true on Celebrity Equinox; although it isn't the cruise line's newest or largest ship, Equinox features some unique offerings geared toward children.

Celebrity's kids program is called Camp at Sea, and rather than a set menu of activities, the programming changes from sailing to sailing based on the preferences of the children onboard. Camp at Sea offers facilities and activities for children ages 3 to 11, as well as teens. In addition to age-appropriate play areas, camp-style games and contests, arts and crafts, and Xbox video gaming systems, partnerships with Anturus and Lonely Planet offer a Celebrity-exclusive S.T.E.M program that features experiments, demonstrations and other hands-on learning activities.

The cruise line also recently partnered with Miami's Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science to develop two new programs available only on Celebrity Equinox -- Power of Plankton and Mission Microplastics. Kids with an interest in food and cooking can take cooking classes, go behind the scenes in the ship's kitchen and get sticky in a cupcake decorating workshop.

There are also a number of kid-friendly activities that the entire family can appreciate throughout the ship. Families can enjoy Movies Under the Stars together, go to a silent disco party, play giant lawn games, take a hot-glass-blowing class or even participate in an archery tournament.

There's a special Teen Spa menu, varied dining options with kids menus and a number of family-focused shore excursions so the fun and learning can continue for everyone, even in port. Group, drop-in and private babysitting services are all available for a fee. Additionally, Celebrity's ships are autism- and sensory-friendly for families with that need.

For families who appreciate a bit more space to stretch, Celebrity Equinox offers a number of family cabins that accommodate up to five people; it also features more than 100 adjoining cabins.