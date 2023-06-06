Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park

Any baseball fan or history buff who wants to walk the hallowed ground of Babe Ruth's first home, the oldest Major League Baseball stadium in the U.S. (dating to 1912) and the home of nine-time World Series winners the Boston Red Sox needs to visit legendary Fenway Park. On a guided tour, you'll take in highlights, such as the famous "red seat" (which marks the point of the longest home run within the park) and the hand-operated scoreboard, before getting some time to browse the official Red Sox gift shop.

Bonus: Baseball season overlaps nicely with scheduled cruising to the region; if your port visit syncs with one (or if Boston is your embarkation or disembarkation point), you might be able to catch a home game independently. Notably for cruisers, early-afternoon home games are scheduled on select dates (mostly on weekends) from April through September.

Boston by Duck

Boston loves its Ducks -- these amphibious WWII-style vehicles are a city institution. And it's certainly a unique means by which to explore the many areas that you might not otherwise get to see. Kids (of all ages) will love riding the Ducks throughout the city, before splashing straight into the Charles River. Many of Boston's highlights are featured en route, including Boston Common, parts of the Freedom Trail, Cambridge and even a glimpse of Fenway.

