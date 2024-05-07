Birders, garden-lovers, whiskey-imbibers, literary fans, military buffs, foodies, royal-watchers and anyone who likes poking around ancient castles will have the time of their lives exploring the British Isles and Ireland on a shore excursion.
There are bound to be plenty of stately homes on your sailing, many with lavish gardens and even verdant vineyards if you're venturing into Wales and the south of England. You'll have the opportunity to ramble along scenic cliffs and to walk in the footsteps of music and literary legends. The difficulty will be choosing from among hundreds of different offerings.
Here's a guide to some of our favourite British Isles shore excursions to do on a cruise vacation — and the cruise port you'll be able to do them in or from.
You've loved the songs; now learn more about the people and stories behind the music. This "Magical Mystery Tour" takes you to The Beatles' early haunts, including spots that inspired songs like "Penny Lane" and "Strawberry Fields Forever" around historic Liverpool.
Then you head to the Beatles' Story, a permanent exhibit on their lives and music. And, finally, you visit a second Beatles' Story location to watch "Fab 4D," a family-friendly film that brings The Beatles' music to life. There's also an exhibit of "hidden" Beatles photos that was recently discovered in an attic.
Under huge domes, the world's largest plant conservatory and global garden is housed in a former mining pit, around one-hour from Falmouth in Cornwall.
The domes are so massive that, when you're in them, you may even forget you're not outdoors. The Humid Tropics Biome is filled with a gigantic rainforest, with sections on the Oceanic Islands, Malaysia, West Africa and Tropical South America.
The Warm Temperate Biome includes areas dedicated to the Mediterranean, South Africa and California, among others. But there's far more than simply a collection of thousands of plants. A huge waterfall tumbles through the rain forest, and you can visit a Malaysian house or ascend to a canopy walkway. Learn about winemaking and the secret life of bees in the temperate dome. There's so much to see, you'll be running to make the bus.
This tour is ideal for those interested in gardening and plants, as well as anyone with an interest in architecture and engineering. (The honeycomb-celled plastic domes are a real feat of construction.) There's also a focus on sustainability and the environment for the eco-minded.
These dreamy islands, off the southwest tip of England, are renowned among ornithologists, attracting birders from around the world who seek to spot rare species. Thanks to their location, the Scilly Islands are a stopover point for many migrating birds. This trip in a RIB (rigid inflatable boat) takes you in search of wildlife of all sorts: grey Atlantic seals, puffins, guillemots, razorbills and fulmars, to name a few. The Scillonian skipper and his wife provide commentary and insights into the islands' natural history.
Birders and nature-lovers will fit in on this excursion. You need to be a bit agile to board the boat and willing to withstand some wind and sea spray, but it's worth it since you might never see these species of birds again. Plus, you'll get great views of the islands, which feature gorgeous turquoise waters and golden beaches.
Many scenes from the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" were filmed at the Castle Ward Estate, an 18th-century property near the village of Strangford in County Down, around an hour south of Belfast. This tour takes you there, behind the scenes, with the chance to learn about special effects, pick up some archery skills and visit Audley's Castle, location of numerous scenes in the show.
Finally, you'll get a photo op with actual costumes from the series. A highlight is the Dark Hedges, an avenue where a tangle of beech trees form a haunting arch along Bregagh Road in Co. Antrim.
The famous Titanic ocean liner was built at Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast and over the past decade or so, the city has embraced its heritage and developed some fascinating attractions that take you back to the fated ship's birth. On this tour, you'll visit the Titanic Quarter, with the former headquarters of shipbuilders Harland & Wolff, and the pump-house that operated the dock. You'll be able to walk along the bottom of Titanic's dry-dock and get an idea of the ship's scale.
Next, you'll visit Titanic Belfast, an eye-popping visitor experience that opened in 2012. Five floors house nine galleries, where you'll discover the history of Titanic, view artifacts, see what the working shipyard looked like, and listen to the stories of the passengers, crew and heroes. This is a family-friendly shore excursion that not only appeals to Titanic fanatics and history buffs, but anyone with even a mild maritime interest.
Get a taste of Irish country life as you head to the Causey Farm in County Meath from the Irish capital, Dublin. The day starts with tea and freshly baked scones. Then you're off for a variety of activities, including learning how to cut turf and play hurling. The brave can even milk a cow. You'll be treated to a sheep-herding demonstration and get to try your hand at Irish drumming and dancing a jig, along with a hands-on lesson on baking Irish soda bread. The day includes lunch. (The Murtaugh family is famous for its Irish stew.)
This is an excellent shore excursion for anyone looking for an immersion into Irish culture outside of Dublin, including traditional activities, music, food and crafts. Kids (of all ages) would especially enjoy this excursion.
Forage for seaweed, discover how to cook it and learn about regional cooking techniques, while meeting a local producer of artisan butter, charcuterie, cheese or soda bread on a shore excursion from Cobh (Cork). Arriving in the village of Rosscarbery, described as "the best village in the world," tuck into a delicious lunch filled with produce by local artisans, as you learn more about West Cork's food culture.
You'll also join a cookery demonstration and tasting, all while soaking in the surroundings of West Cork's cinematic landscape of sea cliffs, rolling hills and pretty coastal villages. Finish off with an Irish coffee before returning to Cobh.
The British Royal family has strong ties to Scotland, and this tour takes you to two spots that top the list for royal watchers on a visit to Edinburgh. First, you'll travel to Leith, where the former Royal Yacht Britannia is moored. An excellent audio tour covers every deck, from the officers' mess and the engine room to the royal apartments, where you can see the late Queen Elizabeth's quarters and the bedroom where Prince Charles and Princess Diana spent their honeymoon.
Then it's on to Edinburgh for some free time around the Royal Mile, headed by Edinburgh Castle at one end and your next destination, Holyrood Palace, at the other. The official residence of King Charles III, the palace resembles a lavish French chateau. You'll see the throne room, state apartments and even get to explore Mary Queen of Scots' chambers.
If you're an avid golfer, Scotland is the motherland, and St. Andrews, around a 90-minute drive north of Edinburgh, is a must see. While you don't get to play a course on this tour, you do get an overview of the courses and the opportunity to stop by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club and the Old Course, as well as shop for plentiful golfing memorabilia. You'll also have a photo stop at the ruins of St. Andrews Cathedral, and some tours offer additional time to explore St. Andrews' medieval streets. (For excursions that allow you to play a round, check out specialty cruises. Some cruise lines, including Windstar, will also coordinate custom golfing shore excursions if you put together a group.)
The family seat of Clan Sutherland, Dunrobin Castle, 45 minutes north of Invergordon, owes its fairytale looks to Sir Charles Barry, the architect who designed Parliament. You'll only be able to tour a few of the 189 rooms, but to our minds, the real treat awaits outside. At 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., on the other side of the spectacular formal gardens, a birds-of-prey demonstration sends hawks and an owl whooshing through the air — so close, you can feel the wind from their wings.
The resident falconer puts on an extraordinary show, explaining how the birds are trained and how they hunt. We've never seen a demonstration like this that's been so well done. If you've got time, visit the quirky little museum on the garden level, too. Tucked among endless hunting trophies are some fascinating carved Pictish stone slabs, dating back 1,500 years. And don't miss the photo op of the castle from the garden level.
It's the best birds-of-prey demonstration we've ever seen and there's a bit of something for everyone here — gardeners, birders and history buffs. There are steps in the castle and a long flight of stairs down to the garden; wheelchair access to the garden can be arranged.
The Falkirk Wheel is a marvel of engineering that replaced 11 locks connecting the Forth and Clyde Canal with the Union Canal, linking Glasgow and Edinburgh. This working sculpture is a circular boat elevator that lifts (or lowers) boats 100 feet.
On this excursion, you'll climb aboard a canal boat and pass through a tunnel and across an aqueduct. Then it will seem as if the canal drops off into space, but you'll actually be lowered by the wheel to the next level. The process takes 15 minutes, with plenty of photo ops. This particular tour also gives you time in Stirling, known for its castle, which overlooks two famous battlefields and features the largest medieval banquet hall ever built in Scotland.
Anyone with an engineering or mechanical bent will enjoy this tour. A bit of agility is required to go aboard the canal boat. The Stirling stop also offers free time for shoppers and castle buffs.
Founded in 1798, Highland Park Distillery is the world's most northerly producer of whisky — located in the Orkney Islands — producing single malts aged 12, 15, 18 and 21 years. You'll have an audio-visual presentation, then tour the distillery, peat kiln and warehouse, followed by a tasting. On the way to the distillery, you'll cross the Churchill Barriers, constructed by Italian POWs during WWII and see a hand-painted Italian Chapel, built by the prisoners in their spare time.
Once you're back in Kirkwall, there's a stop at 12th-century St. Magnus Cathedral, built of pink sandstone, where you can pray you don't get a hangover. Note: During three weeks sometime between mid-June and mid-August, the distillery halts production, but tours are still offered.
This one is great for Scotch aficionados, WWII buffs, and folks who might have trouble negotiating more strenuous tours to the area's historic sights.
On a tour of Portmeirion Village, you'll have a guided walk around town, lunch at Victorian-era Castell Deudraeth and free time to wander and shop. (Portmeirion is also famous for its local pottery.) The bus ride to Portmeirion from Holyhead is a long one (an hour and a half), but you'll pass through Snowdonia National Park and have a chance to see some beautiful scenery along the way.
Folly-lovers, flower-fanciers, fans of "The Prisoner," and anyone wishing to take a mini-trip to Italy will love this tour from Holyhead. You should be able to be on your feet for an hour and to manage some slopes and uneven surfaces.
If you're a fan of steam trains, you'll have a real thrill riding the immaculately restored narrow-gauge train that puffs its way around the Isle of Man. This tour takes you from the port of Douglas to Castletown, the original capital, aboard the Isle of Man Steam Railway, dating from 1874.
The locomotives and carriages are all original, and the train is configured in compartments, with facing seats. As you chug along the countryside, you might be held up on occasion by a sheep or two, grazing on the tracks. Once you arrive in Castletown, magnificent Castle Rushen awaits. A video presentation and small gallery introduce you to the castle's history, which dates to the last Norse King of Mann, who died there in 1266. We particularly like this castle for its displays, which present the castle at different eras, including a splendid banquet room, complete with wall-hangings and a servant offering a peacock on a platter.
Railroad buffs and castle-climbers should book this trip. If you want to ascend all the levels of the castle, you'll be navigating some narrow and tricky stairways.
Portsmouth is packed with military history, museums and memorials, so much so, you might be frustrated that you can't take it all in. While other shore excursions visit Bovington Tank Museum or Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar, this tour gives you a broad look at British military history, from Henry VIII's flagship and Admiral Nelson's HMS Victory to Britain's only dedicated D-Day Museum. During free time, you'll also have the opportunity to visit the Royal Naval Museum.
Who is going to enjoy this tour? Military and history buffs should take this tour since it offers a chance to take in a wide spectrum of British military history.
There are other tours that cater to Irish whiskey aficionados (most notably, the fine Old Jameson Distillery tours in Dublin and Cork), but this is the only one that lets you visit an actual working distillery. The Old Bushmills Distillery, not far from Belfast, has been in operation for more than 400 years. Lively guides will take you through the whole process. Plus, you'll get to sample seven different whiskeys in a guided tasting.
The icing on the cake is a visit to natural phenomenon that is the Giant's Causeway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where hexagonal basalt columns (the result of ancient volcanic eruptions) create an otherworldly landscape.
Fanciers of whiskey and scenery will also fancy this outing. There's a bit of walking at both destinations, and terrain at Giant's Causeway can be uneven, but you'll be able to take in two of Northern Ireland's most iconic sights and come away with a better knowledge of what makes Irish whiskey unique.
Roughly an hour from Southampton and two hours from Portland lies one of the most recognizable man-made structures in the world, the Neolithic Stonehenge. This extraordinary archaeological site sits on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England, consisting of a ring of vertical stones each weighing around 25 tons, topped by horizontal lintel stones.
Marvel at these prehistoric monuments that were carved hand and learn more about this mysterious 5,000-year-old stone circle during a guided tour. Visitors can get up close to the stone circle on a dedicated path. There's also a true-to-life Neolithic village and a thrilling exhibition that features more than 250 archaeological treasures, plus a forensic reconstruction of a man who was here 5,500 years ago, created based on bones found near Stonehenge.
Wine lovers will delight in the chance to visit an English vineyard in the heart of bucolic Dorset. Reached via a 40-minute drive north of Portland — the port famous for the Portland Bill Lighthouse — you'll get to meet winemaker Daniel Ham at Langham Wine Estate, home to sample world-beating sparkling wine.
"The Most Outstanding English Sparkling Wine" 2015 and 2016 is produced on a 30-acre estate using the classic Champagne varieties of the classical Champagne varieties Chardonnay, Pinot noir and Pinot Meunier.
Join a guided tour through the estate and winery before tasting a variety of effervescent wines at Langham's tasting room. This is followed by a delightful picnic lunch, taken on the estate, made up of local produce.
This luscious fairytale estate lies on the edge of Wicklow Mountains National Park, roughly a 30-minute drive south of Dublin's cruise port in Dún Laoghaire. The 18th-century Powerscourt Estate occupies 47 acres of beautiful gardens, lawns, woodland and a cascading waterfall that is the highest in Ireland.
Join a guided tour of the estate to witness the grandeur of Palladian-style house, with its 68 elegant rooms, before following one of the nature-filled walking routes. Bikes are available for hire or you can walk to witness the dramatic 297-foot waterfall and fragrant Powerscourt Garden Pavilion, Walled Garden and Japanese Garden.