Birders, garden-lovers, whiskey-imbibers, literary fans, military buffs, foodies, royal-watchers and anyone who likes poking around ancient castles will have the time of their lives exploring the British Isles and Ireland on a shore excursion.

There are bound to be plenty of stately homes on your sailing, many with lavish gardens and even verdant vineyards if you're venturing into Wales and the south of England. You'll have the opportunity to ramble along scenic cliffs and to walk in the footsteps of music and literary legends. The difficulty will be choosing from among hundreds of different offerings.

Here's a guide to some of our favourite British Isles shore excursions to do on a cruise vacation — and the cruise port you'll be able to do them in or from.