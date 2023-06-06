Much like the cruise industry, Bermuda has long been known as a vacation destination for the "newly wed and nearly dead." But of late, the islands have been attracting a younger, more active traveler than ever before. With some shorter itineraries out of drive-to homeports including Baltimore, Cape Liberty/Bayonne and Boston, it's become a more viable option for a wider demographic, because the often prohibitive cost of airfare can be factored out of the equation for northeasterners. Add to that the fact the British island chain has become a bit less stringent with its oft-fussy mindset and relaxed some of its infamous restrictions having to do with the number and size of ships in port, and you might just find yourself booked on a Bermuda cruise and hunting for the best in-port diversions sooner than you thought.

Bermuda has undergone a revolution in ship-sponsored excursion offerings -- the best of which highlight the archipelago's fabulous pink sand beaches, unmatched surplus of golf courses, stunning natural history and distinctive culture. Whether you have the luxury of three days or just one, check out our favorite outings for your next Bermuda cruise.