Screaming children at mealtimes, boisterous little ones splashing in the pool and noisy kids' clubs near sunbathing areas… no, thanks! (Unless, of course, you're travelling with your own little darlings, in which case you'll enjoy these family-friendly cruise ships ). If you prefer a more serene cruise getaway, sans kids — with sophisticated restaurants, grown-up evening entertainment and calm public spaces — opt for an adults-only cruise holiday.

Some cruise lines, such as Saga Cruises , are geared towards the 50-plus market, while others, such as Southampton-based P&O Cruises , have a mixed fleet with some ships family-friendly and others just for over 18s.

From UK-based adults-only vessels to Caribbean-based ships with a big Blighty feel onboard, here's our pick of the best adults-only cruises for Brits.