Screaming children at mealtimes, boisterous little ones splashing in the pool and noisy kids' clubs near sunbathing areas… no, thanks! (Unless, of course, you're travelling with your own little darlings, in which case you'll enjoy these family-friendly cruise ships). If you prefer a more serene cruise getaway, sans kids — with sophisticated restaurants, grown-up evening entertainment and calm public spaces — opt for an adults-only cruise holiday.
Some cruise lines, such as Saga Cruises, are geared towards the 50-plus market, while others, such as Southampton-based P&O Cruises, have a mixed fleet with some ships family-friendly and others just for over 18s.
From UK-based adults-only vessels to Caribbean-based ships with a big Blighty feel onboard, here's our pick of the best adults-only cruises for Brits.
Despite nearing 25 years as part of P&O Cruises' fleet, the failsafe 1,910-passenger Aurora remains a fantastic option for a traditional British cruise from Southampton. Aurora boasts plenty of refined spaces, with seven restaurants, including the Alexandria and Medina Restaurants, The Glass House and Sindhu, plus 11 bars and cafés.
Passengers can relax by one of Aurora's three pools, including one with a retractable roof, plus four whirlpools, a steam room, a sauna, spa and beauty salon. Watch a movie at the Playhouse Cinema, unwind with a book at the Library and watch a dazzling array of entertainment, from cabaret to West End-style shows at the Curzon Theatre and Carmen's Show Lounge.
Where to? Aurora sails a mix of voyages, from short cruises to Northern Europe to longer itineraries to Norway, Iceland, Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands, the Med and even North America. If you're on a budget, consider a short three-night trip to idyllic Guernsey. Or for a bucket-list experience, opt for the line's North America cruise, with calls at thrilling cities including Halifax, Boston and New York.
This much-loved P&O Cruises ship is also exclusively for adults, with 15 bars and restaurants, five entertainment venues and two pools. There's more, including a calming spa, a three-tiered theatre and a boutique cinema for almost round-the-clock relaxation and entertainment.
Dining is a highlight for passengers aboard Arcadia, with Indian cuisine at Sindhu and succulent steaks at Marco Pierre White's Ocean Grill. Passengers can relax with a cocktail at the Piano Bar, overlooking the elegant three-storey Atrium, soak up views from the Crow's Nest and keep fit on the Sports Court. For late-night fun with music and dancing, head to The Globe, or take your chance at Monte Carlo Casino, before recovering at the thermal suite the following day.
Where to? P&O Cruises Arcadia also offers a mix of short and longer voyages, from the Norwegian fjords and Britain and Iceland adventures to the Canary Islands. For the ultimate adults-only cruise, P&O Cruises' annual world cruise takes places on Arcadia, departing annually in January to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, South Africa, Cape Verde and the Canary Islands.
Saga Cruises' Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure are identical ships launched in 2019 and 2021, respectively, strictly for over 50s. The 999-passenger vessels have the feel of a designer boutique hotel, flaunting a high number of inclusions, including speciality dining, drinks, Wi-Fi and ship transfers within a 250-mile distance from the cruise port (private transfers are included for those that live within 75 miles of the port).
Highlights include sumptuous pools and thermal spa areas; all-balcony cabins with marble bathrooms and a partnership with Jools Holland who appears on select voyages at the ship's decadent supper club venue, The Club by Jools.
There's the Craft Room for classes and workshops, from jewellery-making to paper craft; the Card Room for bridge players and The Library for quiet moments in a space that feels like an artisan coffee shop.
If you're sailing on Spirit of Adventure, tuck into Nepalese cuisine at Khukuri House restaurant, which is inspired by the Ghurka heritage of Saga Cruises' hometown of Folkestone, or savour Italian at Amalfi restaurant. If you're sailing Spirit of Discovery, there's Coast to Coast for sublime seafood, and East to West for Asian fusion.
Where to? These Dover-based ships sail to the Arctic, Iceland, Baltic Sea, Norwegian fjords, British Isles, Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and the Caribbean. Adventurous travellers will enjoy the line's epic winter Northern Lights voyage to the northern reaches of Norway, into the Arctic Circle.
Marella Cruises' adults-only Marella Explorer 2 is a fun-filled, all-inclusive ship aimed at the British market, with flights, transfers and drinks included within the cruise fare. Marella Explorer 2 boasts the gorgeous Oceans Spa complete with a sea-view thermal area and the Broadway Show Lounge, where 12 exclusive Marella shows are performed.
There are nine restaurants and 10 bars and lounges, including 19th Hotel, a golf-themed bar; Flutes, where passengers can press a button to order Champagne or Prosecco, and the Squid & Anchor for a British-style pub with quiz nights, game shows and live music. The Beach Cove features a relaxed, barbecue-inspired menu, while the popular Kora La is the place to go for mouthwatering curries.
Spend the day lazing in cocoon chairs at the Verandah, playing mini-golf and relaxing by the pool, before cosying up for Movies by Moonlight or live music — with inclusive cocktails, wine and beer — in the evening.
Where to? Sailings are to the Eastern Mediterranean during summer and the Canary Islands and Caribbean during winter.
When Virgin Voyages debuted in 2020 — complete with lipstick-red livery emblazoned across a steel-grey hull — it marked a scintillating new way for people to enjoy cruising — one that is fully inclusive (except for under 18s), with a strong LGBTQIA+ presence.
Dining is outstanding, though don't expect a main dining room or buffet restaurant. All dining venues (bar one tasting menu restaurant) are included. Drag brunches and a veggie-forward menu are celebrated at Razzle Dazzle and Pink Agave is home to one of the best Mexican restaurants at sea. There's a live DJ, record shop and a tattoo parlour in the Atrium, while health and wellbeing — and a luxurious spa and top-of-the-range fitness facilities — are toasted as much as partying around-the-clock.
Virgin Voyages' third iteration, the 2,762-passenger Resilient Lady, is a witty vessel with a carnival-like ambiance and neon-lit spaces. There are red hammocks on balconies, risque performances at The Manor and Red Room and The Dock for tapas and cocktails. Another big hit is the line's Scarlet Night, an immersive line up of live music and performance that culminates in a wild pool party.
For a truly indulgent adults-only voyage, book a Mega Rockstar suite, with a separate bedroom and living area, and perks including an electric guitar, high-end sound system and access to Richard's Rooftop, a private club for suite guests.
Where to? Pick one of Resilient Lady's Portsmouth summer 2024 and 2025 departures, including short-cruises to Belgium, the Netherlands and longer sailings to Spain and Morocco.
Launched in 2021, Ambassador is the UK's newest cruise line with its two ships, Ambience and Ambition, sailing from London Tilbury.
Traditionalists will enjoy the line's classic style of cruising, similar to Fred. Olsen and the now defunct Cruise & Maritime Voyages, with events such as a captain's cocktail party and the Baked Alaska Parade always a big hit.
The 1,400-passenger flagship, Ambience, boasts five restaurants, including the decidedly British Buckingham restaurant for waiter service meals, while Borough Market is the ship's more casual buffet restaurant. For a little extra, there's Indian cuisine at Saffron, steak and seafood at Sea & Grass and a special Chef's Table dining experience.
For daytime fun, there's Aces & Eights bridge and card room, a gym and wellness centre, Kapoor's crafting studio, the Brontë's library and a swimming pool with two hot tubs. Passengers can enjoy cocktails at the Observatory, take in a live show at the Palladium and kick back at The Purple Turtle Pub with quizzes and live music in the evening.
Where to? Ambience sails a mix of short cruises and longer itineraries to Iceland, Spain, France, the Canary Islands and Northern Europe. A highlight is the British Isles voyage, with calls to Invergordon, Kirkwall, Isle of Lewis, Isle of Mull, Cork, the Isles of Scilly, Guernsey, and Le Havre (Paris).
Though not strictly adults only, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is a UK line geared much more to an older, child-free market, with a plethora of departures setting sail from around the UK, including Liverpool, Edinburgh and Dover.
Fred. Olsen's three-strong fleet includes Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral, with traditional afternoon tea, Goan cuisine and Asian fusion among the dining options. The line's flagship, 1,338-passenger Bolette has six restaurants; eight bars and lounges; a show lounge; two pools; Atlantis Spa and thermal area, a library and art studio among its offerings. Expect Bloody Marys and bowls of Bombay Mix served at the Observatory and excellent British entertainment, including comedians and singers, complemented by a guest speaker programme, star gazing sessions and live cookery demos on the programme.
Where to? Fred. Olsen offers mostly no-fly cruises to destinations around the world, from South America to the Baltic Sea. The line's "Volcanic Islands & Hidden Gems Of Portugal” on Bolette and Borealis takes in the breathtaking Azores.