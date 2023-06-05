Behind the Scenes Photos: Nieuw Statendam, Before and After

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/NieuwStatendam.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />

Holland America debuted its second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, in December 2018 with many of the same features as sister ship Koningsdam, but some unique and new-to-the-line spaces, as well.

Cruise Critic was able to grab a sneak peek at some of the hallmarks venues on Nieuw Statendam, from their beginnings in the shipyard to their grand openings on the premiere voyage. Click through to see the before and after shots of nine featured spots onboard.