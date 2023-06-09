Behind the Scenes Photos: Celebrity Edge, Before and After

Celebrity Edge may well have been the most anticipated ship launch for all of 2018, thanks to several design elements never before seen in the oceangoing cruise industry. From the bright tangerine Magic Carpet that hangs over one side of the ship to hybrid cabins that change from oceanview to balcony (and back) at the touch of a button and an overall aesthetic found more frequently on land than at sea, Celebrity Edge is most definitely something new.

Other differences mark Celebrity Edge, as well. There are four complimentary dining rooms; a pool deck with two deck-high, martini-shaped hot tubs; massive poolside cabanas; and a rooftop garden dotted with metal trees.

We've rounded up some pictures from our time onboard Celebrity Edge during a September 2018 shipyard tour and compared them to the finished product to give you a before-and-after look at this innovative cruise ship.