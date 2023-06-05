Beautiful Botanical Gardens You Can Visit by Cruise Ship

Besides all the landmarks, cityscapes and marine life that cruising affords us the opportunity to see, there are glorious gardens to wander, as well. Botanical garden excursions can be stand-alone tours of the gardens or might be packaged with other attractions and driving tours. Either way, the opportunity to spend time surrounded by and learning about the horticulture of a destination can be a pleasant break from an otherwise hectic cruise schedule.

Most botanical garden shore excursions involve an extensive amount of walking and could include stairs or inclines. Good walking shoes are advised, as is appropriate outerwear like rain gear for enjoying the outdoor areas. In tropical locales, insect repellant is a must, and you might want to bring drinking water where it is allowed.

We went in search of the world's most famous botanical gardens you can visit by cruise ship, as well as a few you might not know about. Here's our list.