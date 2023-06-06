Holland America pays tribute to "The King of the Blues" with its B.B. King's Blues Club experience. Inspired by the music of the legendary club on Beale Street in Memphis, the high-energy show occurs on most nights and at multiple times -- so you never have to worry about missing the main theater entertainment.

What It Is

B.B King's Blues Club on Holland America is a musical experience that takes place in the Queen's Lounge six nights per week. An eight-man band (two vocalists backed by a drummer, bassist, guitarist, saxophone player, trumpeter and organist) plays a variety of blues tunes and rock 'n' roll, ranging from fast and funky to slow and soulful. During the roughly 45-minute performances, passengers take over the dance floor and are encouraged to sing along with hits like Aretha Franklin's "Respect." It's not uncommon for people to attend more than one show per cruise.

The venue itself takes on the look and feel of the popular namesake club, with a replica of its famous neon sign, pictures of B.B. King himself, and a menu of specialty cocktails inspired by those served in the clubs -- such as the Rock Me Baby and Motown Margarita. (These drinks are included in the Signature Beverage Package.)

Three show times are available each night (8:45, 9:45 and 10:45). Additionally, the band occasionally performs in other areas of the ship. (Check your daily planner for exact times and locations.)

Price

There is no cover charge for the B.B. King's Blues Club experience, though alcoholic beverages will cost you.

Ships

B.B. King's Blues Club is found on the following ships:

Koningsdam

Eurodam

Nieuw Amsterdam

Noordam

Oosterdam

Rotterdam

Westerdam

Zuiderdam

See photos of the B.B. King's Blues Club on Holland America's Noordam.

