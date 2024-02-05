The Barbados cruise port, which is formally called the Bridgetown Harbour Cruise Pier, is a quick taxi ride from the capital city of Bridgetown. Cruisers arriving at Bridgetown Harbour Cruise Pier have the option of walking 10-15 minutes along the boardwalk into town, taking a cab or shuttle or joining an official ship shore excursion.

Bridgetown is the largest city on the island’s southwest coast and is known for its British colonial architecture, culture, culinary experiences and more.

Read on for our breakdown of the Bridgetown, Barbados cruise port, including address information, visiting cruise lines, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals to the Barbados cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises to the Barbados cruise port.