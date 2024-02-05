The Barbados cruise port, which is formally called the Bridgetown Harbour Cruise Pier, is a quick taxi ride from the capital city of Bridgetown. Cruisers arriving at Bridgetown Harbour Cruise Pier have the option of walking 10-15 minutes along the boardwalk into town, taking a cab or shuttle or joining an official ship shore excursion.
Bridgetown is the largest city on the island’s southwest coast and is known for its British colonial architecture, culture, culinary experiences and more.
Read on for our breakdown of the Bridgetown, Barbados cruise port, including address information, visiting cruise lines, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals to the Barbados cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises to the Barbados cruise port.
Princess Alice Hwy, Bridgetown, Saint Michael Barbados
The Barbados cruise port is about a mile west of downtown Bridgetown. The pedestrian-friendly stroll may take 10-15 minutes to reach the capital city, so a taxi might be necessary.
Some Cruise Critic members report using a $2 shuttle from the Bridgetown Barbados cruise port to downtown. Check with your specific cruise line to see if a shuttle is offered during your port visit.
Taxis are plentiful around the Barbados cruise port. Cruise Critic members have reported securing a taxi to downtown may take up to half an hour. Taxi drivers are also available for informal driving tours of the island. Be sure to negotiate your rate prior to starting and verify which currency is being quoted.
Along Princess Alice Highway, travelers will find local eateries and bars within walking distance of the port facilities. Just half a mile from the port is the Bridgetown Fish Market, while the downtown capital city has a wide assortment of independent restaurants and rum bars.
Port facilities include duty-free shopping, an information desk, postal services, and free Wi-Fi.
When visiting this Caribbean destination, history buffs may opt to focus on admiring architecture and visiting museums or St. Mary’s Church, or touring the National Heroes Square and Parliament area. Historic Bridgetown is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, so there is plenty to admire and appreciate on a self-guided or formal excursion.
Those in search of local cigars and rum will find a great variety of local offerings. Along Princess Alice Highway, the Pelican Village Craft Center offers rum, cigars, dining options and local artisanal crafts.
Beachgoers flock to Sandy Lane beach and beach clubs on Carlisle Bay for lazing in the sun or partaking in watersports. When visiting this Caribbean island, The Boatyard is a popular beach club with easy access to sugar sand and irresistible turquoise water. For those who prefer to stay dry, a local wildlife reserve is a popular attraction.
The Barbados cruise port aims to be fully accessible and wheelchair assistance is available within the port facilities. Scooter rentals are also available at the Barbados cruise port.
There are restrooms available within the Barbados cruise terminal facilities.
Free Wi-Fi is available within the Bridgetown Barbados cruise port.
Limited seating is available around the taxi and shuttle stands at the Barbados cruise terminal.
Barbados Can Be an Affordable Vacation Spot: Visiting the Bridgetown Barbados cruise port and the capital city can be an affordable addition to a Caribbean cruise itinerary. With a walkable downtown and plenty to see and do within a short hop from the Bridgetown Harbour Cruise Pier, it’s no surprise Barbados makes a regular appearance on many cruise deal itineraries.
Local Language of Barbados: English is the official language of Barbados.
Local and International Currency in Barbados: The local currency is the Barbadian dollar, but US dollar bills are commonly accepted.