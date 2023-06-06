While still overshadowed by the popularity of Mediterranean sailings, cruises on the Baltic Sea through Northern Europe and Scandinavia have charms of their own. The region boasts a kaleidoscope of cultures, languages, artistic traditions and ancient histories -- and cruising is the ideal way to see it all at a reasonable price. (Sweden, Finland and Denmark are traditionally more expensive than other parts of Europe.)

St. Petersburg, Russia, is the marquee attraction for Baltic cruises. Most lines offer two full days (and one night) in the city; some stay for two nights (and offer 2.5 days in the port of call). St. Petersburg is not only a beautiful and intriguing city; it can be one of the trickiest in Europe to visit, not just because of the language barriers but also due to its visa restrictions. That's another reason why cruising this region of the world can make sense from a logistical standpoint.

Besides Russia and Scandinavia, your port stops on a Baltic cruise will expand awareness of this region beyond its well-known fjords and capitals. Estonia's Tallinn is a staple of itineraries now, and Latvia's Riga is enjoying increasing popularity. Other ports that are often included on a Baltic cruise are Poland's Gdansk and Germany's Warnemunde, which provides easy access to Berlin.

Note: Although some Baltic Sea cruises include Oslo, Norway, as a port of call, cruises to the Norwegian Fjords have become popular enough that we discuss them in a separate story. For information on other Northern Europe destinations, see our articles on Arctic cruising and river cruises in Russia.