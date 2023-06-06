Azamara Alcohol Policy

Here's everything you need to know about Azamara's alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Azamara cruises?

The minimum drinking age for all alcoholic beverages on all four Azamara ships sailing from North America is 21. However, on ships sailing from Europe, Asia, South America and Australia and New Zealand, where the legal drinking age is lower than 21, the minimum drinking age onboard is 18.

Can I bring booze onboard an Azamara cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Liquor, wine and beer can be brought aboard and consumed in-cabin for no fee; however, there is a $10 corkage fee to open any bottle at Azamara's bars or restaurants.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: The same rules apply to alcoholic beverages that are purchased in ports of call as to those that are brought on at embarkation.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Alcoholic beverages that are purchased from Azamara's onboard shops will be stored by the ship and delivered to passenger cabins on the sailing's last day.

Are free drinks available onboard Azamara cruises?

Many alcoholic beverages such as standard spirits, international beers, and red and white wines by the glass are included in the cruise fare. Free drinks are not included in room service.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

The Discoveries Lounge offers some two dozen martini choices on the menu.

Other Cruise Line Alcohol Policies