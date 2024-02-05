The Aruba cruise port, which is officially called the Aruba Cruise Terminal, has widespread appeal as part of the Southern Caribbean’s ABC islands, which is inclusive of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao. Cruise ships dock in the city of Oranjestad, home to white-sand beaches and Dutch heritage amid balmy temperatures averaging 82 degrees Fahrenheit.
Aruba cruise deals offer an opportunity to explore an intriguing combination of Dutch and Venezuelan influences, enjoy a sunny day at the beach, or visit a local ostrich farm. This highly developed island is ideal for family getaways year-round.
Read on for our breakdown of the Oranjestad Aruba cruise port, including address information, cruise lines, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's cruise deals to the Aruba cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Aruba cruise port.
Lloyd G. Smith Blvd, Oranjestad, Aruba
There are three terminals at the Aruba cruise port in Oranjestad. All three terminals use the same modern cruise facilities.
The vast majority of mainstream and luxury cruise lines call on the Oranjestad Aruba cruise port, including Azamara, Carnival, Celebrity, Cunard, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America, MSC, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess, Royal Caribbean and Virgin Voyages.
Immediately at the Aruba cruise port facilities, travelers will find a handful of local bites and bars. Within walking distance, visitors will find a broader array of Caribbean cuisine, grills and steakhouses, fresh fish and Aruban cornbread.
The Aruba cruise terminal facilities are air-conditioned and offer access to taxis, local transportation and rental cars. There is also a variety of restaurants and shops immediately at the Oranjestad Aruba cruise port, and within walking distance.
Oranjestad is a shopper’s paradise with locally made arts and crafts, Dutch cheese shops, designer fashions, and leather goods all within the central downtown core. While these shops are within walking distance from the port, there is also a local trolley offering free transportation between the pier and downtown.
Beachgoers gravitate toward nearby Eagle Beach, Manchebo Beach and Surfside Beach, while Renaissance Island is popular for those seeking a private beach escape. Surfside Beach is just a few minutes from downtown Oranjestad, yet it and the other beaches are best reached by taxi service.
Travelers in search of local history will enjoy a visit to the archeological museum, Fort Zoutman and the historical museum, and the Town Hall, all centrally located within Oranjestad. Families seeking out the local ostrich farm should anticipate a 20-minute taxi or excursion ride.
The Oranjestad Aruba cruise port offers wheelchair and step-free accessibility within the terminal facilities. There are also wheelchair accessible vans and taxis available at the port.
The Aruba Cruise Terminal has restrooms available within the terminal. Public restrooms are also available at the nearby Renaissance Mall and Renaissance Marketplace.
While the port may not have a dedicated Wi-Fi signal, the island of Aruba has numerous hotspots accessible within the downtown of Oranjestad.
There is limited seating around the Oranjestad Aruba cruise port.
Oranjestad is Aruba’s capital city with vibrant colored buildings to explore by day and a thriving nightlife scene to enjoy after dark. The local tram connecting the Oranjestad Aruba cruise port with downtown makes a total of six stops so visitors can explore museums and monuments along the route.