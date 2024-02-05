The Aruba cruise port, which is officially called the Aruba Cruise Terminal, has widespread appeal as part of the Southern Caribbean’s ABC islands, which is inclusive of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao. Cruise ships dock in the city of Oranjestad, home to white-sand beaches and Dutch heritage amid balmy temperatures averaging 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

Aruba cruise deals offer an opportunity to explore an intriguing combination of Dutch and Venezuelan influences, enjoy a sunny day at the beach, or visit a local ostrich farm. This highly developed island is ideal for family getaways year-round.

Read on for our breakdown of the Oranjestad Aruba cruise port, including address information, cruise lines, services and more.