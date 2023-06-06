Are There Bed Bugs on Your Cruise Ship?

Bed bugs have long been the bane of hostels and motels, even luxury hotels -- but are they on cruise ships as well?

The short answer: Yes, and they're equally content to feed on the blood of both the budget-minded and big spenders.

Cruise ship infestations are rare, but they do occur. A quick perusal of the Cruise Critic message boards shows that members posted in July 2018 about a family who reported encountering bed bugs on Norwegian Dawn and in July 2017 about a bed bug encounter on Royal Caribbean.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that the problem is increasing in Europe and First World countries like the U.S., U.K. and Canada. A combination of people traveling more and bed bugs becoming immune to insecticides used against them means that bed bugs are stronger and here to stay.

If you're concerned about encountering bed bugs on your next cruise, here's everything you need to know.