AquaDuck and AquaDunk on Disney Cruise Line

You can find two water-based thrill rides on Disney: AquaDuck and AquaDunk. How are these water slides different and where can you find them? Here's what you need to know.

What It Is

Disney's AquaDuck came first, part of Disney Dream and Fantasy when they were first built. It's technically a water coaster, rather than a water slide, because you ride through the transparent, acrylic tube of the slide on a two-person raft. Highlights of the four-deck-high ride include swinging out 13 feet off the side of the ship, 150 feet above the ocean, and careening through the ship's fake funnel (kids in the tween club, Edge, have a viewing porthole to watch you slide past). You must be at least 42 inches tall to ride the slide.

After the launch of AquaDuck, Disney decided to add an upper-deck water feature to Disney Magic, but wanted to try something different. When the cruise line renovated that ship, it added the AquaDunk, a more thrilling ride. Aimed at adults and kids more than 48 inches tall, so a bit older, Disney's AquaDunk is a true water slide -- no raft. You step inside the slide's capsule-like entrance and count down until the floor opens beneath you and you plummet straight down. Then you curve around over the side of the ship, before splashing down several decks below.

Many love it, others find it too scary, but all agree it's more adrenaline-pumping than Dream and Fantasy's AquaDuck.

Price

Use of Disney Cruise Line's AquaDuck and AquaDunk is included in the cost of your cruise.

Ships

The AquaDuck is found on Disney Dream and Fantasy; the AquaDunk is on Disney Magic.

Show Prices