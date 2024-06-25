Amsterdam Tulips: A Cruiser's Guide to Experiencing the Blooms

Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, is a bucket list item for many travelers for almost countless reasons, from its Red Light District and quaint canals to its chocolate and, yes, tulips. Millions of Amsterdam tulips are displayed every spring, drawing in visitors from around the world in droves. Amsterdam tulips can be admired in both the city and the surrounding countryside, as they all transform themselves into a myriad of vibrant colors.
For cruisers, too, the Amsterdam Tulip Festival is a must-see event. Don't let the name fool you: The Amsterdam Tulip Festival is celebrated all over the north of The Netherlands, many events occurring both in and near Amsterdam. Expect tulip parades, glorious displays at city gardens, seemingly infinite tulip fields and more, as all are part of the Tulip Festival.
In this guide, we'll explore the best places to witness the tulips during the festival and overall tulip season, when to visit and which cruise lines include Amsterdam and its tulips in their itineraries.
"Tulip Festival Amsterdam" is an overarching title for a festival celebrating tulips during their prime blooming season. It includes Amsterdam and its surrounding areas, all of which provide visitors the opportunity to witness the tulip display events in Holland (the Netherlands) with flower parades, gardens, fields and tulip farms. Tulip enthusiasts can see it all via bike routes and driving routes. Tours are also available.
Tulip season in Amsterdam typically runs from mid-March to early May, with the peak blooming period usually occurring in April. Note that the timing of peak bloom will vary depending on weather conditions.
To ensure you catch the tulips at their best, consider planning your tulip cruise itinerary around mid-April. You can stay updated on the blooming progress by checking the Flower Forecast.
Keukenhof Gardens is considered the world's largest flower garden and is a stone's throw from Amsterdam. The 32-hectare park contains over seven million tulips, daffodils and hyacinths, making it quite the paradise for anthophiles.
Many cruise lines, such as AmaWaterways and Viking River Cruises, offer shore excursions to Keukenhof Gardens during the tulip season.
To reach Keukenhof Gardens from the Amsterdam Cruise Port, book a shore excursion through your cruise line or take a self-guided tour. Cruisers can also take a taxi, shuttle bus or train to reach the gardens, which are close to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.
From Amsterdam Central Station, travelers can take a train and then transfer to Keukenhof Gardens by bus. Travel time typically takes between 40 minutes to one hour and 30 minutes.
Colorful tulip fields dot the countryside surrounding Amsterdam, like The Tulip Barn and De Tulperij. Cruisers can rent a bicycle or join a guided tour to explore the blooming tulip fields. Popular areas include the Bollenstreek (Bulb Region) and the towns of Lisse, Noordwijkerhout and Sassenheim.
Cruisers can book an independent or ship-sponsored guided tour to visit the tulip fields from the city's cruise port. Many tours include transportation and will take you directly to the most popular tulip fields and farms. For a DIY itinerary, catch a train from Amsterdam Central Station to Leiden or Haarlem and then rent a bicycle.
For those opting to bike, the journey to the tulip fields is flexible. Expect at least a 20-minute ride to reach the scenic fields and plan for rainy weather. Adventurous cyclists can find downloadable tulip route maps and routes online.
Flevoland, a province northeast of Amsterdam, is home to the famous Tulpenroute (Tulip Route). This 62-mile route takes visitors through vast tulip fields, showcasing the vibrant colors of the Dutch countryside. The route is best explored by car or bicycle, allowing you to stop and admire the tulip displays at your own pace.
Some cruise lines do offer shore excursions in Flevoland, specifically the tulip fields. AmaWaterways includes Flevoland as an excursion option in their "Tulip Time" river cruise itineraries.
Visit the Amsterdam Tulip Museum for a deeper insight into the history and significance of tulips in Dutch culture. Located in the city's heart, this small museum offers a glimpse into the tulip trade and the "Tulip Mania" of the 17th century.
You can take a taxi or public transportation from the cruise port to the Amsterdam Tulip Museum. If traveling by public transport, take a tram or walk to Amsterdam Central Station. Or, do as the Dutch do and cycle there; many river cruise lines offer up complimentary bicycles for guests to use.
The Bloemencorso Bollenstreek, also known as the Keukenhof Flower Parade, is a spectacular event not to be missed. The parade usually happens in April, and the specific date is released the year prior.
Parade floats decorated with fragrant hyacinths and other spring flowers travel along a 26-mile route. Starting from Noordwijk, the parade passes through Sassenheim, Lisse, Hillegom and other charming villages before concluding in Haarlem. The local communities along the route actively participate in the festivities, which adds to the colorful atmosphere.
You’ll need to arrange transportation from the Amsterdam Cruise Port to see the Keukenhof Flower Parade. To do this, travel to Amsterdam Central Station by taxi, shuttle bus or public transportation from the cruise port. You can get a train or bus from there to one of the towns along the parade route, such as Noordwijk, Sassenheim, Lisse or Hillegom.
Be sure to check the local bus schedules to plan your trip effectively. Public transportation will likely be more crowded than usual during the event, so allow extra time for your journey and be prepared for potential delays.
Cruisers have various options to experience the Amsterdam Tulip Festival, including both mainstream and river cruise lines.
Viking River Cruises and AmaWaterways offer "Tulips & Windmills" and "Tulip Time" river cruises, respectively. These itineraries provide a more intimate look at the charming villages and colorful tulip fields along the Dutch countryside.
Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line occasionally include Amsterdam in their European and Northern European itineraries, allowing guests to witness the stunning tulip blooms during port calls.