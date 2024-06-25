Amsterdam Tulips: A Cruiser's Guide to Experiencing the Blooms

Where to See Amsterdam Tulips at Their Peak

Tulips in Keukenhof Gardens in Lisse, Netherlands (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Keukenhof Gardens

Keukenhof Gardens is considered the world's largest flower garden and is a stone's throw from Amsterdam. The 32-hectare park contains over seven million tulips, daffodils and hyacinths, making it quite the paradise for anthophiles.

Many cruise lines, such as AmaWaterways and Viking River Cruises, offer shore excursions to Keukenhof Gardens during the tulip season.

To reach Keukenhof Gardens from the Amsterdam Cruise Port, book a shore excursion through your cruise line or take a self-guided tour. Cruisers can also take a taxi, shuttle bus or train to reach the gardens, which are close to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

From Amsterdam Central Station, travelers can take a train and then transfer to Keukenhof Gardens by bus. Travel time typically takes between 40 minutes to one hour and 30 minutes.

Tulip Fields Outside the City

Colorful tulip fields dot the countryside surrounding Amsterdam, like The Tulip Barn and De Tulperij. Cruisers can rent a bicycle or join a guided tour to explore the blooming tulip fields. Popular areas include the Bollenstreek (Bulb Region) and the towns of Lisse, Noordwijkerhout and Sassenheim.

Cruisers can book an independent or ship-sponsored guided tour to visit the tulip fields from the city's cruise port. Many tours include transportation and will take you directly to the most popular tulip fields and farms. For a DIY itinerary, catch a train from Amsterdam Central Station to Leiden or Haarlem and then rent a bicycle.

For those opting to bike, the journey to the tulip fields is flexible. Expect at least a 20-minute ride to reach the scenic fields and plan for rainy weather. Adventurous cyclists can find downloadable tulip route maps and routes online.

Tulpenroute Flevoland

Flevoland, a province northeast of Amsterdam, is home to the famous Tulpenroute (Tulip Route). This 62-mile route takes visitors through vast tulip fields, showcasing the vibrant colors of the Dutch countryside. The route is best explored by car or bicycle, allowing you to stop and admire the tulip displays at your own pace.

Some cruise lines do offer shore excursions in Flevoland, specifically the tulip fields. AmaWaterways includes Flevoland as an excursion option in their "Tulip Time" river cruise itineraries.

Amsterdam Tulip Museum

Visit the Amsterdam Tulip Museum for a deeper insight into the history and significance of tulips in Dutch culture. Located in the city's heart, this small museum offers a glimpse into the tulip trade and the "Tulip Mania" of the 17th century.

You can take a taxi or public transportation from the cruise port to the Amsterdam Tulip Museum. If traveling by public transport, take a tram or walk to Amsterdam Central Station. Or, do as the Dutch do and cycle there; many river cruise lines offer up complimentary bicycles for guests to use.

Bloemencorso Bollenstreek (Flower Parade)

The Bloemencorso Bollenstreek, also known as the Keukenhof Flower Parade, is a spectacular event not to be missed. The parade usually happens in April, and the specific date is released the year prior.

Parade floats decorated with fragrant hyacinths and other spring flowers travel along a 26-mile route. Starting from Noordwijk, the parade passes through Sassenheim, Lisse, Hillegom and other charming villages before concluding in Haarlem. The local communities along the route actively participate in the festivities, which adds to the colorful atmosphere.

You’ll need to arrange transportation from the Amsterdam Cruise Port to see the Keukenhof Flower Parade. To do this, travel to Amsterdam Central Station by taxi, shuttle bus or public transportation from the cruise port. You can get a train or bus from there to one of the towns along the parade route, such as Noordwijk, Sassenheim, Lisse or Hillegom.

Be sure to check the local bus schedules to plan your trip effectively. Public transportation will likely be more crowded than usual during the event, so allow extra time for your journey and be prepared for potential delays.