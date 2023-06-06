American River Cruises for Music Lovers

Lower Mississippi River

Best For: Jazz, Blues, Rock and Roll, Soul

Why: With cities like New Orleans and Memphis on the banks of the Lower Mississippi River, do we need to say more? Of course we do. These two cities have such a storied musical past that hundreds of books have been written documenting their part in the roots of jazz and rock and roll; the musical legacies of artists like Louis Armstrong, Elvis, "Fats" Domino, Otis Redding, Booker T & the MGs and B.B. King will never be fully measured. And those four names -- giants in their respective genres -- are just some of the people that mark these cities as music epicenters. Now, how about the places: Graceland, Beale Street and Stax Records in Memphis, and the French Quarter and Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Cruising the Lower Mississippi puts you in the place where music history is still being made in New Orleans by the likes of Dr. John (influenced by Professor Longhair and Little Richard), Allen Toussaint, The Meters/The Funky Meters/The Meters Experience and the famous Marsalis family. But walk the streets of this town and you're likely to run into a roving band playing New Orleans' endemic brand of funk, blending jazz, rock, calypso, and African rhythms; or a group of bucket drummers (don't laugh, these cats are seriously talented); or some blues guitarist who has plugged into something special. At venues like Preservation Hall and Tipitina's, you'll be tapping your toes to some of the best music the city has to offer.

In Memphis there's Graceland, Elvis' home, a pilgrimage site for music lovers of many strips, and the place where he cut his first record: Sun Studio. At Sun Studio, stand where the likes of Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash all jammed and recorded. Stax Museum of American Soul explores the influence of one of the most popular soul record labels (and the most successful Memphis-based record label at that) and the artists that recorded on the label such as Isaac Hayes, Booker T & the MGs, Wilson Pickett, Moms Mabley, Otis Redding, even Richard Pryor. At the Blues Hall of Fame and Memphis Music Hall of Fame, you'll find there's too much to see and hear as they pay homage to legends like Bobby "Blue" Bland, ZZ Top, John Lee Hooker and Al Green. Speaking of Al Green, if you're in a pious mood and in town on Sunday, you can visit the Full Gospel Tabernacle where none other than the Reverend Al Green preaches, sings and exhorts on the good word, welcoming parishioners and visitors alike. And, you can't miss Beale Street, home of the legendary music festival of the same name and the site of many a bar, restaurant and nightclub where you can hear some of the best musicians around.

One last thing. Be sure to time your cruise right and you'll be in town for either New Orleans' famous Jazz Festival (late April/early May) or Memphis' Beale Street Music Festival (early May).