American Cruise Lines vs. American Queen Steamboat Company

Itineraries and Fleet

American Cruise Lines offers the larger fleet, with 12 vessels offering river and coastal cruises throughout the United States.

American Cruise Lines has two riverboats on the Mississippi. Queen of the Mississippi is a 150-passenger vessel built in 2015 and styled like the grand riverboats of days gone by. The America, which debuted in May 2016, carries 185 passengers and offers similar styling. The two ships alternate routes on the Upper and Lower Mississippi River. The company also has two paddlewhellers in the Pacific Northwest: the 120-passenger Queen of the West and the 150-passenger American Pride.

American Cruise Lines also offers more modern, contemporary riverboats on the Mississippi. These include American Song, American Harmony and American Jazz – the latter launching in 2020 - all of which offer larger staterooms and a unique bow gangway system that lets these vessels dock in places normally out of reach to larger ships.

The cruise line's riverboats are only one part of its fleet, however. American Cruise Lines also has five coastal cruisers. These vessels sail a variety of itineraries, including the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, the Hudson River, Chesapeake Bay, the South Carolina coast and the rivers of northern Florida. Most carry about 150 passengers.

American Queen Steamboat Company, meanwhile, has a fleet of four classically-styled paddlewheelers. The legendary American Queen carries 436 passengers; it's the largest steamboat ever built, and offers grand interiors and public spaces to match. The ship sails the Upper and Lower Mississippi, as well as the Ohio River. Likewise, American Empress is the largest on the Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest, with 223 passengers. Two new vessels – American Duchess and American Countess – have recently been added to the Mississippi. Built on the hulls of former gambling boats, these vessels offer large staterooms and opulent public spaces, even if the ship’s exteriors are somewhat boxier than their fleetmates.

Choose American Cruise Lines if you like lots of itinerary choices and modern ships.

American Cruise Lines passengers are a loyal bunch, and many go beyond river cruising to book coastal cruises with the company. The fleet of modern riverboats offers a nice twist on what can be a nostalgic itinerary. In addition, the same company owns Pearl Seas Cruises, an oceangoing line that sails a 210-passenger ship, Pearl Mist, on the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Canadian Maritimes, and the U.S. East Coast.

Choose American Queen Steamboat Company if you want the old-fashioned paddlewheel experience.

While its competitors' ships on the Mississippi have paddlewheels, they're purely for show. The American Queen is a true steamboat, built for the now defunct Delta Queen Steamboat Company, and its Victorian decor and furnishings fit the authentic vibe; there's even a calliope that plays when the ship arrives and leaves port. A similar, though modern, ship on the Columbia and Snake rivers – the American Empress – offers a paddlewheel that aids in propulsion but the ship is actually driven by a series of podded propellers known as Z-drives.