Sponsored by Viking

Beyond Budapest, the Danube snakes through the Carpathian Mountains and crosses the edge of the vast Hungarian steppes on its journey to the Black Sea. As you follow its course, you'll be immersed in a world of vast skies, deep gorges, medieval castles and cosmopolitan cities.

Here, the river is a watery border that's over time divided peoples. cultures, and empires. It's served as a transportation superhighway since the days of the Romans.

There's a lot to see and a great deal to learn as you pass through five very different countries on one of Viking's three in-depth itineraries. Here are 10 aspects of the lower Danube that might surprise you.