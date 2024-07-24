Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Your first cruise is always special. You come in with nothing else to compare it to and are wide-eyed, excited and even a bit nervous about what journey lies ahead. So when I was presented with the opportunity to take my first cruise on AmaWaterways' Soulful Experience cruise — which focuses on Black history, heritage and culture — I didn't think twice.
Soulful Experiences debuted in 2023 with its Colors of Provence itinerary -- the same one I sailed -- and included iconic French cities such as Lyon, Avignon, Arles and Marseille. The force behind this unique river cruise is Jazzmine Douse, Director of National Accounts for AmaWaterways and the visionary curator of Soulful Experience.
After observing a huge lack of diversity and representation of Black travelers in the cruise space, she worked with other AmaWaterways leaders to create an experience for Black cruisers to learn about and celebrate the African diaspora in different regions of the world.
"Our very first cruise was last year on this same exact itinerary," Dousse said during the welcome reception on the first night onboard AmaKristina. "It was sold out almost immediately and it sent a message out to say we are here, we have the funds, we are sophisticated, we love to travel, we can come to Europe. What it allowed us to do is expand our offerings. Last year, we had one departure and this year we had four departures."
What appealed to me about Soulful Experience, even though I had never sailed an an ocean or a river prior to this trip, is that I would be in a foreign country with people that looked like me; this was also my first time leaving the United States.
While I was fully aware that I was not the "typical" candidate you'd find on a river cruise – I am a Black woman in my late 20s, childless, and likely had less disposable income than most of the other travelers I would meet on AmaKristina – I still felt like there would be safety in numbers and that I would find commonalities with my fellow cruisers.
And I was right: Even with these differences, by the end of the cruise, the metaphorical lines that divided us disappeared.
My cruise itinerary lasted one week, on the Rhone River in France, sailing from Lyon to Arles. Along the way, we stopped along the way to venture out on city walking tours, wine tastings, museum tours and more.
Before the trip, I had expectations both high and low. I hoped that the croissants were as buttery as others described them and the Eiffel Tower twinkled as brightly as I'd seen it on TikTok, but kept calm about it low just in case they didn't. I stepped off the plane at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport with an open mind full of excitement.
Due to scheduling conflicts on my end, I was a day late in meeting my fellow cruisers, but I did arrive in time to make it the next day to participate in the "Black History of Paris" tour, which took place on Juneteenth.
As I stood in the hotel lobby waiting for everyone to gather early that morning, I felt giddiness creeping in as people began to trickle in, transforming the Parisian-themed Marriot into the beginnings of what myself and others on this trip would later describe as a "family reunion on the river".
Below are five highlights from my special France river cruise that would make me go on a Soulful Experience sailing again and again.
The first thing I tell people when they ask about my cruise was how delicious the food was. Whether onboard the ship or at a locally owned spot in the French cities we stopped in, I always looked forward to my meals of the day. Read on to make your taste buds jealous with a glimpse into my food itinerary on the cruise.
Lyon Dakar: During the Lyon city tour and tasting, one of the first stops was Lyon Dakar, a cozy Senegalese restaurant located in the 3rd Arrondissement of Lyon, France. We were greeted by the excited owners and aromas of spices being used in the kitchen at the back of the restaurant.
On the walls were ornate light fixtures and colorful West African art that caught the attention of everyone in my tour group. During the tasting, we tried piping hot beef pastels, fish and white bean accras, and refreshing guava, ginger and hibiscus juices.
To accompany our small bites, we also had the option of adding a dollop of a scorching hot sauce to dip everything in. Most of the people in my group steered clear of overdoing it with the sauce but as someone who asks for the maximum spice level when I go out to eat ramen, I wasn't shy with the heat.
This was my first time trying Senegalese food and I was so grateful to expand my palate in a room full of travelers who shared a large part of my identity.
African diaspora dinners on-board: Mixed in with the standard French-inspired dinners prepared by the regular onboard dining staff were two special evening dinners created and led by Toronto-based chef Bri Bullard. Each dinner had a different theme related to African culture: the first was titled Uhuru -- which means "freedom" in Swahili -- and the second was Umoja, which means "unity" in Swahili.
I am still daydreaming about the Uhuru dinner, which featured menu items inspired from ingredients and foods from the African diaspora. The menu consisted of chicken and waffles, rock lobster fritters, jambalaya rice and rack of lamb, smoked mac and cheese and sweet potato pie cheesecake.
The Umoja dinner included smothered short ribs on polenta, King crab croquettes, watermelon salad, cajun chicken pasta and peach cobbler. These dinners were a filling and hearty contrast to the light, seafood-focused meals that were served during the remainder of the cruise, and were crowd favorites from many of the travelers on board.
Being born and raised in the southern U.S., most of the Black history I learned in school centered around slavery in the states and had a major focus on only a small group of civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Rosa Parks. While I believe this history is important and should continue to be taught, anything deeper I wanted to know, I had to research on my own.
So if you had told me months ago that I would see a powerful statue of not only a Black woman, but a pregnant Black woman in Lyon on Juneteenth, I wouldn't have believed you. Read more about my crash course in French Black history below.
Statue of Solitude: The pre-cruise hop-on-hop-off Paris Black history tour took place on June 19, (Juneteenth in the U.S.) and it was a fitting way to honor the holiday. The first stop we made while riding around Paris was next to a garden in the 17th arrondissement.
As we pulled up, people were already crowding around the windows on the right side of our coach bus to get a view of the bronze statue which depicted a pregnant Black woman raising a scroll in the air.
Over the listening device in my ear, our extremely knowledgeable tour guide explainined her name was Solitude and she was a Guadeloupean hero who joined an uprising against the restoration of slavery and French troops sent by Napoleon Bonaparte in Guadeloupe in 1802.
She was later imprisoned and killed only a day after giving birth. The statue went up in May 2022 to commemorate her contributions to the fight against slavery in Guadeloupe and was designed by France-born artist Didier Audrat.
Monument of Alexandre Dumas: Near the statue of Solitude was a statute of another, more well-known figure in French Black history: Alexandre Dumas, famous French novelist, playwright and son of French Revolutionary War General Thomas-Alexandre Dumas, the first Black person to achieve the general ranking in the French military. He had mixed-race Haitian heritage and was born in Villers-Cotterêts, a commune in a region northeast of Paris.
Broken shackles sculpture dedicated to General Thomas-Alexandre Dumas: In 1913, a statue of Thomas-Alexandre Dumas was built in what is today known as Place du Général Catroux (which roughly translates to Général Catroux Square") in Paris, but it was destroyed by the German military during World War II under the Nazi occupation of France. In 2009, a sculpture of broken shackles was built to replace it as a dedication to Dumas.
Senegalese Tata in Chasselay: Though the sculptures and statues I saw on the Paris Black history tour exposed me to parts of Black history I wasn't familiar with, visiting the Senegalese Tata in the Chasselay commune brought tears to the eys of many in my group, myself included.
In this tata - which means "plot of sacred land" in the West African language Wolof -- was a military cemetery holding nearly 200 graves of Senegalese riflemen who were killed by Germany soldiers during the Chasselay massacre of World War II.
Fighting back tears, myself and other travelers in my group listened somberly as our tour guide delicately explained the brutal details of the massacre. Though the event was tragic in every sense of the word and at times hard to take in, I was thoroughly appreciative of her sensitive approach to the topic and her social awareness of discussing Nazi Germany and racism.
From the moment the cruise started until I boarded my plane back to New York, I felt like I had inherited a second family. I came in as a novice to the river cruising world and left with dozens of new aunties, uncles and cousins who made my introduction into this cruise style a breeze. Literally every traveler on my cruise was deeply fascinated that someone my age was on this cruise since river cruises typically skew older -- and my seemingly permanent baby face probably didn't help. Their shock turned into a deep respect and interest in my life as a traveling journalist.
Having a community system on this trip was especially important to me because being in a foreign country with a slight language barrier (my French could use some more practice), I was nervous about feeling alone or drawing negative attention as not only an American, but an American Black woman.
Going on tours and walking through charming cities like Paris, Lyon and Marseille together gave me a sense of security and comfort knowing that I wasn't alone, and even if I did stand out, we all did -- together.
My phone now has a couple new group chats of friends I made on the cruise that "adopted" me as their niece or cool younger cousin.
Even though river cruise ships are smaller and offer a more intimate sailing experience, don't let the size make you think it's not as exciting as the bigger ocean ships. The onboard lounge came alive at night, thanks to AmaWaterways' lead onboard entertainer David Onka.
Onka's positive and vibrant energy was contagious and everyone looked forward to his DJ, piano and singing performances every night. From Earth, Wind & Fire and Marvin Gaye to Aretha Franklin and Prince, the songs were by artists that I (and everyone else) instantly recognized, and no one hesitated to sing along. There was never a night when the dance floor was empty and I made sure to bring my dancing shoes.
In addition to Onka's performances, we were also treated to local guest entertainment by Krystal Live Band, Elina Jones, and Traspigut Quartet. Like Onka's song choices, each set of guests kept the energy jumping with live renditions of songs like "Hit the Road Jack," "I Want You Back," "Thriller," "Crazy in Love," and "Le Freak."
For the remainder of 2024, Portugal is the only itinerary left with a November sailing, while France, Egypt, Colombia and Portugal all have offerings in 2025. Egypt's itinerary features exclusive access to the Tomb of Queen Nefertari and visiting the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, while Colombia's includes an exclusive “Carnaval” celebration in Barranquilla and jazz street performance in Mompox.
The big question everyone at Cruise Critic asked when I returned was would I go on another Soulful Experience sailing and my answer was a resounding yes.
There quite literally isn't another river or ocean cruise that offers such a unique itinerary dedicated to Black culture and travel experiences. Even though every tour, activity and meal wasn't centered specifically around Black culture, including a very theater-heavy "ghost" tour through medieval Avignon, I don't think that is the point of these curated itineraries.
To me, Soulful Experience is more about the enjoyment of traveling parts of the world with other people who look like you, regardless of age or ability and less about how "Black" the excursions are (though that of course is an added bonus).
Having this sailing be my first introduction to cruising definitely made me a cruise believer and I'm already trying to convince my friends to experience it for themselves.