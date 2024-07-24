Your first cruise is always special. You come in with nothing else to compare it to and are wide-eyed, excited and even a bit nervous about what journey lies ahead. So when I was presented with the opportunity to take my first cruise on AmaWaterways' Soulful Experience cruise — which focuses on Black history, heritage and culture — I didn't think twice.

Soulful Experiences debuted in 2023 with its Colors of Provence itinerary -- the same one I sailed -- and included iconic French cities such as Lyon, Avignon, Arles and Marseille. The force behind this unique river cruise is Jazzmine Douse, Director of National Accounts for AmaWaterways and the visionary curator of Soulful Experience.

After observing a huge lack of diversity and representation of Black travelers in the cruise space, she worked with other AmaWaterways leaders to create an experience for Black cruisers to learn about and celebrate the African diaspora in different regions of the world.

AmaKristina exterior (Photo: Kristen Adaway)

"Our very first cruise was last year on this same exact itinerary," Dousse said during the welcome reception on the first night onboard AmaKristina. "It was sold out almost immediately and it sent a message out to say we are here, we have the funds, we are sophisticated, we love to travel, we can come to Europe. What it allowed us to do is expand our offerings. Last year, we had one departure and this year we had four departures."