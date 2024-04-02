What is the Backroads Experience Like?

Cycling is the main event on a Backroads cruise, and you’ll have to opportunity to do it every day, sometimes twice a day.

You’ll kick off the trip by meeting your team leaders and fellow cyclers on the first day, probably before you even board the ship. We tried out a Backroads tour on AmaDolce in Bordeaux, France, and we met our group at the train station, where we all boarded a bus and headed to a vineyard (naturally). There, we snacked a lot (a hallmark of the Backroads experience), did a wine tasting, toured a vineyard and learned about what to expect on our trip, safety, using the GPS units and how our first ride would go.

This is much the way the entire trip will go. Each day, you have one or two rides. In the morning, you’ll meet with your team leaders and the group, who will talk about that day’s journey, how many miles/kilometers to expect, where you could add additional mileage if you’d like and how strenuous it will be. Rides on our trip were between 10 and 50 miles, and we rarely had two “long” rides in the same day.

Each ride will include meeting points, where riders will meet up with the ground support group, which generally has an impressive snack and refreshment spread waiting – we lovingly dubbed the company “Snackroads” on our trip. Exhausted riders can elect to quit at the break; the Backroads van will take them back to the ship.

Backroads guests attend a wine seminar in Bordeaux. (Photo: John Roberts)

Most rides have a destination, often an impressive lunch or small-group tour or experience. On our Bordeaux journey, we toured a lot of vineyards and chateaus, sampled a ton of wines and ate our bodyweight in cheese. These curated tours feel special and probably will make up for any FOMO you might feel for skipping the AmaWaterways offerings.

Because you have GPS units that outline your route, you don’t have to keep up with the group and instead can explore at your own pace, so long as you return to the ship before all-aboard time. We loved our little GPS drill instructors, though we did have some issues like the language suddenly switching to French. Leaders will keep tabs on people if they don’t check in at the breaks, and they’ll hunt you down if you get lost. Much of the group communication is done through WhatsApp.

Bordeaux, France. (Photo: John Roberts)

You’ll encounter all kinds of terrain, from tranquil bike paths to busy streets in towns or cities to hilly roads through the countryside – where the Backroads e-bikes really can help you out.

Sometimes, you’ll return to the ship where you departed it; others, the ship will relocate, and you’ll meet it at its new spot. When you return, you’ll find another spread, where you can enjoy more snacks (often local treats) and even celebratory local beers. Requests and favorites are usually happily hunted down and provided by the trip leaders.

If you don’t feel like biking a route or for a day, you can skip it – no judgment. AmaWaterways has many excursion offerings that will appeal, too.

Yes, you can mingle with other guests, but don’t be surprised if you mostly stick with your Backroads friends. You bond quickly over the miles and the shared joy of seeing Europe in a different way than many people ever do. On our trip, we had meals every night with our group, even though we could have dined with anyone we wished.