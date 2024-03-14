7 Alternatives to Popular European Cruise Ports

2. Seen Amsterdam? Visit Rotterdam

Cube Houses in Rotterdam (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

It may be hard to believe, but up until May 14, 1940, Rotterdam looked very similar to Amsterdam, filled with 16th- and 17th-century, wood-beamed houses, criss-crossed by canals and cobbled streets. Then the German Luftwaffe flew in and flattened the whole of the town centre, leaving just a few buildings standing, including the cathedral.

Today, you can get a glimpse of how Rotterdam looked 80 years ago on a small island opposite the port and the old harbor, but for most people it’s the modernist architecture visitors come for. The two most famous structures are the Cube Houses and the Markthal.

The former were built through expediency – the city council wanted a bridge to connect two residential areas, over a commercial area and the architect came up with arguably the most unusual modern houses in the world.

Designed by architect Piet Blom, each “house” (an apartment really), is a hexagon resting on a pillar (meant to denote a tree) and were designed in such a way to maximise space inside. There are four, larger houses in the center, which are now a youth hostel, should you wish to experience them.

The Pencil Building in Rotterdam (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

(Fun fact: There were meant to be twice as many Cube Houses, but the investor thought they would be a disaster, so pulled the plug on them; instead you’ll find the “Pencil Building” bookending one side).

Markthal Rotterdam (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

Opposite lies the Markt Hall, an extraordinary structure, some 120-feet high, painted inside with surreal images of flowers and fruit and with apartment windows looking down on the market floor where you can get your waffle and coffee fix.

Other places worth a visit are the Old Harbor, the Maritime Museum and the Cathedral. And, for maritime lovers, Holland America Line’s classic Rotterdam V, built in 1959, is now permanently moored in its namesake city as a floating museum and hotel.