Most travelers who visit the 49th State's interior board the most popular method of transportation: The Alaska Railroad. This historic train in Alaska is over 120 years old and stretches for 470 miles from Seward to Fairbanks, making it a scenic and relaxing way to traverse lots of rugged territory.
A ride on the Alaska Railroad connects one of the destination's most famous attractions -- Denali National Park & Preserve -- with Anchorage and popular Alaska cruise ports. Alaska Railroad tours include guides who provide commentary to pair with the stunning scenery outside as your train winds through awe-inspiring landscapes of snow-capped mountain ranges, valleys and rushing rivers.
We break down everything you might want to know about taking this beloved Alaska train trip, including the Alaska Railroad's routes, amenities, prices and even Alaska Railroad tours.
The Alaska Railroad runs five trains and a number of routes year-round, but most travelers take the routes from mid-May to mid-September.
The main way to ride on the Alaska Railroad as a cruiser is through an Alaska cruise tour, which predetermines and incorporates the train routes into your fare. As a "cruisetourist," you are more than likely to ride one of the trains chartered by Princess Cruises or Holland America.
Aboard the McKinley Explorer/Princess Rail, there are dedicated train cars for each cruise line (both owned by Carnival Corp.) -- so two or more of these branded experiences could be operating as different cars but on the same train. Most Royal Caribbean or Celebrity cruise tours on the Alaska Railroad will be aboard the Wilderness Express.
Most cruise tours run a train portion from Anchorage (where the main airport is located) to Talkeetna and into Denali National Park, and then optionally north into Fairbanks -- routes can be northbound or southbound.
Princess offers Direct to the Wilderness rail service between its cruise terminal in Whittier, Alaska, and Denali Princess-area wilderness lodges (bypassing Anchorage). Holland America's passengers embark in Seward or Anchorage.
Passengers booking independently can tack on any number of rail extensions with the Alaska Railroad, but packages are arranged through the train company and sightseeing is self-directed.
There are two seating options on the Alaska Railroad: Adventure Class and GoldStar Service. Adventure Class, offering passengers forward-facing seats with large picture windows, is the least expensive option to book onboard the Alaska Railroad.
GoldStar Service is the most popular choice, featuring double-decker dome cars offering passengers full 360-degree views. All seats face forward, with the option to rotate seats to allow for a party of four to face one another. GoldStar cars provide the only outdoor platform on the train at the upper level.
In addition, GoldStar Service includes in-seat beverage service, a full-time bar attendant and preferred seating for dinner in a separate dining area.
Both experiences include narration from one or more full-time tour guides, and might vary based on whether you are booking through a cruise line or the Alaska Railroad.
The most popular season for the Alaska Railroad runs in tandem with cruise ships -- May through September -- though the cruise season kicks off as early as April and can run into October.
The Coastal Classic Train and Denali Star Train run mid-May through mid-September (in tandem with Princess Cruises' and Holland America's train service). The Glacier Discovery Train starts service in late May through mid-September.
The Alaska Railroad switches to "winter service" in mid-September. The Aurora Winter Train operates mid-September to mid-May, while The Hurricane Turn Train operates year-round from Talkeetna. The latter train's turnaround is Hurricane Gulch, a point marked by spectacular views and the longest, tallest bridge on the Alaska Railroad.
The cost of a ride along the scenic Alaska Railroad is typically bundled into the price of the land-and-sea tour through your cruise line, which is the most common way of riding this railroad as a cruiser.
Peak season in Alaska for the railroad and cruise lines alike is June through August, so expect pricing to be higher. Booking a rail extension independently could run up to $400 or more per person, depending on the route (that price is for service from Anchorage all the way to Fairbanks in GoldStar class during peak summer months).
Prioritize Alaskan Scenery: While the entire experience is worth the trip, many agree that the most scenic segments of the Alaska Railroad are between Anchorage and Denali (Denali Star), and Anchorage and Seward (Coastal Classic).
Nap at Convenient Times: Helpful maps are usually provided so you can follow along with key landmarks (and know when it might be all right to doze off -- the train rides can be long and lulling between certain points).
Pack for Alaska Carefully: Days onboard can last multiple hours. Pack for Alaska just right; bring a small day bag with any necessary medications as well as a light sweater, books, camera equipment, headphones and anything else you might want to have on hand.
Keep in mind that Alaska Railroad trains do not have Wi-Fi, so don't rely on social media apps to keep you occupied. Be sure to download any music, audiobooks and podcasts you want to listen to prior to boarding.
Prepare for Photos: Set your camera to a faster shutter speed to help counteract the train's motion; photos should be sharper. While you should dress comfortably, note that you may want to hop into photo opportunities along your journey, so try to balance comfortability and photo-ready attire.