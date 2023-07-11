2. Not All Destinations Are Built the Same: Choose Your Alaska Cruise Tour Itinerary Carefully

Each and every possible destination on an Alaskan land tour is unique, so be sure to choose wisely. Below are some hot spots and a brief summary of what makes them so enticing.

Anchorage: Many cruise tours begin or end in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city. Acclimate yourself to the state's indigenous culture by visiting the Alaska Native Heritage Center, or spend time outdoors by taking a day trip to Portage Glacier or biking the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail.

Alyeska Resort: Outside Anchorage in the town of Girdwood, Alyeska serves as Alaska's biggest (and only) ski resort during the winter and an activity and relaxation hub in the summer.

The biggest attraction is a gondola ride to the top of 2,300-foot Mt. Alyeska, where you can get stunning views of Turnagain Arm. Other excursions include hiking, mountain biking, dog mushing or glacier trekking.

Homer: A quirky fishing town on the Kenai Peninsula, Homer is known for art as it is for nature, and you can visit many galleries. That said, this part of the Kenai Peninsula offers bear-watching opportunities, as well as fishing excursions for halibut and salmon.

Denali National Park: Alaska's premier national park, Denali National Park is prized for a reason; with more than 1.3 million acres of wilderness, it's one of the country's best-preserved swaths of forest and tundra.

Most cruise tours give you a choice of one-, two- or three-night stays here; you need at least two to get the most out of your experience. Hop on a Park Service bus to seek out bears, moose and caribou, splurge on a flightseeing trip around Denali, or take a rafting trip on the Nenana River.

And don't be too disappointed if you never see the mountain, as only 30 percent of the park's visitors are lucky enough to glimpse it.

Fairbanks: Fewer than 200 miles from the Arctic Circle, Fairbanks is the gateway to Alaska's Far North. There, you can view the famed Trans-Alaska Pipeline, explore the state's Gold Rush history at Gold Dredge No. 8 and raft along the Chena. You can also take a flight to communities at the base of the Brooks Range, such as Coldfoot or the Athabaskan town of Fort Yukon, accessible only by plane.

Dawson City: The epicenter of the Klondike Gold Rush, Dawson City has maintained its historic atmosphere by renovating its old facades and developing first-rate tours and programs. Don't miss the informative historic walks put on by the city's tourism office or the cabaret show at Diamond Tooth Gerties.

If you're really adventurous, go to the Downtown Hotel, and try the Sourtoe Cocktail -- a shot with a real human toe in it. (You'll get a certificate and membership in the "Sourtoe Cocktail Club" for your efforts.)

Whitehorse: Yukon's capital, Whitehorse, might not be as cute as Dawson, but there are still several things to do. Meander on the Millennium Trail (the city's gorgeous paved trail along the Yukon River), watch the salmon struggle through what's considered to be the world's largest fish ladder or take one of many active excursions outside town.

