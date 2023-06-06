Alaska Cruise Itineraries: The Inside Passage, Gulf of Alaska and More

You’ll want to carefully consider Alaska cruise packages and itineraries as the scenery, price and length of time all vary considerably. The best Alaska cruises manage to combine epic nature with local flavor, and the following options all offer that mix with some variation.

Alaska Inside Passage Cruises: Calmer Waters and Big-Ticket Destinations

An Alaska Inside Passage cruise typically lasts seven nights, embarking and returning to Seattle or Vancouver. It's one of the most popular and common itineraries for Alaska cruising.

The Inside Passage is a sheltered waterway between Vancouver Island and the British Columbia mainland that extends north to Alaska. It's known for calm waters and excellent scenery (often including Glacier Bay).

Embarking and disembarking in Seattle or Vancouver can make air travel easier and cheaper than one-way Alaska cruises, which require flights to smaller, more expensive airports in Alaska.

An Alaska cruise from Seattle will visit the Inside Passage but tends to favor the open (and frequently bumpier) Pacific Ocean. Sailings from Vancouver tend to traverse more of the Inside Passage and spend a full day sailing this scenic region.

The main ports of call on Alaska Inside Passage cruises are Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Ketchikan, but some ships stop in spots like Icy Strait, Haines, Wrangell or Petersburg; sailings from Seattle must call on a Canadian port, typically Victoria or Prince Rupert.

Gulf of Alaska Cruises: Denali National Park, Kenai Peninsula and More Beautiful Scenery

Alternatively, Gulf of Alaska cruises are typically seven-night, one-way itineraries between Vancouver and Seward or Whittier, the gateway ports for Anchorage and northern destinations in the state.

Gulf cruises also serve the many land-based tour offerings that visit Denali National Park, the Kenai Peninsula, and overland destinations like Fairbanks and Talkeetna.

Cruises through Alaska's gulf also tend to pass through the Inside Passage, with typical stops including Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan. Some will also call on more off-the-beaten-path ports like Icy Strait Point and Haines.

Almost all Gulf of Alaska cruises visit to Hubbard Glacier and spend some time scenic cruising in College Fjord.

Expedition Cruises: Get Up-Close-and-Personal With Nature

Cruisers can opt for more in-depth wilderness itineraries on smaller expedition lines like UnCruise Adventures, Alaskan Dream Cruises and Lindblad Expeditions. These cruises in Alaska focus more on nature and wildlife, rather than the big-name ports.

The advantage of small ships is that they're more nimble than big ships, putting destinations like the Alaska Native village of Kake, the Wrangell Narrows and other tiny inlets within reach.

These ships can also more easily follow aquatic wildlife (within legal limits). Many expedition cruises to Alaska also employ Zodiac rafts and offer kayaks and hiking trips to bring passengers closer to glaciers and creatures.

Longer Alaska Cruises: A Chance to Explore More of the State

A handful of cruise lines -- mostly small ship and luxury lines like Cunard, Seabourn and Windstar -- offer Alaska cruises ranging from nine to 14 days in length (generally departing from Vancouver). Mainstream lines have also started offering longer cruises to Alaska from southern West Coast ports like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Repositioning Cruises: From Alaska to Asia in One Trip

Major lines offer sailings in May and September between Asia and North America as lines shift their itineraries. These transpacific journeys frequently include a full Alaska sailing plus stops in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and Japan after the ocean crossing.