There’s no denying that shore excursions are a fundamental part of any cruise experience. And some destinations -- due to their vastness, their plurality of attractions or the relatively short time passengers spend in port – simply lend themselves more to booking a tour with your cruise line.

Alaska may very well be considered one such destination. Shore excursions in this immense and largely unspoiled region are famous for being uniquely awe-inspiring, not to mention offering the convenience of having all the logistics sorted out for you.

But are shore excursions essential in the Last Frontier? Can you have an enjoyable time in Alaska without booking a single tour?

Recently, we went on a seven-night sailing aboard Royal Caribbean’s Radiance of the Seas and steered clear of all organized tours.

Here’s what we learned from our experience.