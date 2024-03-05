Adventure River Cruising With Viking

From Waterways to Vineyards, Discover the Rhône's Wild Side

Lavender Fields, Provence (Photo: Viking)

This French river conjures up bucolic farmland and the region's rich culinary delights. While famed food and wine are in the spotlight with Viking's Rhône cruises, there are many opportunities to get a more intimate look at life in this varied landscape.

For Everyone: One of France's less-known national parks lies just off the Rhône at Arles, where the river meets the Mediterranean. The Camargue is a marshland wonder, with one of the world's oldest breeds of horse running wild, birds migrating from Africa, and a sub-culture of French Mediterranean life with flavors of Spain. Guests who choose this day trip take a gentle, self-paced stroll through a bird preserve teeming with flamingos, egrets and herons. The day also includes visiting medieval cities that gaze out on pink salt flats and visiting one of the manades, the region's traditional cattle ranches.

For something that feels more Provençal, Viking takes guests along the Ardèche River, stopping at lavender farms before exploring further into the Ardèche Gorge. Here, in the "Grand Canyon of Europe" is a massive natural bridge that spans the gorge.

For More Adrenaline: Steep slopes north of Avignon rise almost immediately from the Rhône, providing the perfect place to grow world-famous grapes. While you won't have to struggle like these vines, hiking down through a vineyard in Tournon is a from-the-source experience for wine lovers. Guests are bused to the top of the hills with a guide and led down through stone and dirt paths. Viking provides walking poles. The views down the vines to the river and your Viking ship will have you snapping pictures the whole way. The tour ends with a wine tasting and sampling the town's famous Valrhona chocolates.

As much as your Viking longship feels like it belongs to the river, you can get closer to the Rhône in Avignon. This five-mile trip starts upriver at a nature island with a picnic. Then, leisurely float down to Avignon. Sail beneath the UNESCO Heritage Site medieval bridge before ending your paddling excursion.